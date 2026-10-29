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TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 27m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

Dylan Larkin’s Agent Breaks Silence With Blunt Statement About Red Wings Trade Situation

Dylan Larkin agent statement
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The Dylan Larkin trade saga has taken another dramatic turn, and the Detroit Red Wings’ former captain is apparently done waiting for a resolution.

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On Thursday afternoon, Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, issued a pointed statement explaining his client’s decision to stop playing while awaiting a trade.

And his message made one thing abundantly clear: Larkin has reached his breaking point.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Dylan Larkin’s Agent Said in His Statement

In a statement shared Thursday by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Brisson addressed the growing controversy surrounding Larkin’s decision to remove himself from Detroit’s lineup.

“Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process,” Brisson said in the statement shared by LeBrun.

Those words provide the clearest public explanation yet from Larkin’s representatives about why the 30-year-old center has decided to stop playing.

Earlier Thursday, Elliotte Friedman reported that Larkin informed the organization Wednesday night that he would no longer play until a trade was completed.

The decision followed a meeting between Larkin and Brisson in Detroit after the team’s recent road trip.

As we reported earlier Thursday, Larkin’s representatives have been pushing for a resolution after months of uncertainty.

Now, Brisson has publicly confirmed his client’s frustration.

Red Wings Face Increasing Pressure to Resolve Situation

Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, but Detroit has been unwilling to move its longtime center without receiving an acceptable return.

The situation has become increasingly complicated as Larkin’s desire to leave clashes with the organization’s responsibility to protect its future.

As we previously reported, Larkin’s representatives have worked with Detroit to expand the list of teams he would consider joining.

Even so, no trade has been finalized.

What Comes Next for the Red Wings

Thursday’s statement changes the tone of the conversation. Rather than simply allowing reports about his absence to circulate, Larkin’s camp has now publicly explained why it believes the situation can no longer continue as it has.

For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the challenge remains finding a trade that satisfies both Larkin and the Red Wings.

But with Larkin refusing to play while awaiting a deal, the organization now faces a situation that extends beyond normal trade negotiations.

The relationship between Larkin and Detroit appears more strained than ever, and Brisson’s latest statement suggests patience has officially run out.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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4 Responses

  1. No, Larkin has been anything but professional, a good leader/ Captain of a team wouldn’t have made all this public, he has no leadership skills, and should have handled this behind closed doors. He’s a quitter, and no team wants a quitter, he did this all himself.

    Reply

      1. Larkin is the one who signed the contract….. if he didn’t like it, or the wings…. why would he sign it and not just let the contract run its course to become a free agent and avoid all this selfish drama he created and caused other people to lose their jobs.

        Reply

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