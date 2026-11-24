The Dylan Larkin trade saga is finally over, but some fascinating new details are emerging about what really happened behind the scenes before the Detroit Red Wings sent their former longtime captain to the Montreal Canadiens.

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And according to Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, getting the deal done was anything but easy.

During a Monday appearance on Sportsnet’s Real Kyper and Bourne, Brisson revealed how complicated negotiations became, why Montreal emerged as an attractive destination, and just how involved his agency was in making the blockbuster trade happen.

“It was one of those files that you want to hopefully get done the sooner the better, but sometimes it goes longer than expected,” Brisson explained.

As it turns out, that’s putting it mildly.

Pat Brisson Reveals How Dylan Larkin Trade Came Together

According to Sportsnet’s November 23 report, Brisson and his colleagues at CAA played a significant role in facilitating communication between the Red Wings and Canadiens.

In fact, Brisson estimated that his agency communicated with both organizations approximately 20 times more frequently than Detroit and Montreal spoke directly with each other.

“We’re legit brokers in this deal,” Brisson said.

Brisson explained that he and his team at CAA were in regular communication with Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, Montreal general manager Kent Hughes, and Canadiens president Jeff Gorton.

That’s a pretty remarkable level of involvement for an agent, particularly in a trade involving one of the NHL’s most recognizable former captains.

Brisson also revealed that Larkin’s trade request dated back to May, with the initial hope that a deal could be completed before the NHL Draft. However, Detroit’s front-office uncertainty following Steve Yzerman’s departure complicated the process and delayed negotiations.

The situation eventually began moving forward again after Horcoff took over as interim general manager. According to Brisson, discussions intensified during the final 10 to 15 days before Sunday’s agreement.

Why Montreal Became an Attractive Destination for Larkin

One of the most interesting revelations involved why Larkin became interested in joining the Canadiens.

Montreal was not the first destination discussed, but it emerged as an intriguing possibility because Larkin was attracted to the organization’s direction and young core. Despite speculation about his preferred destinations, the former Red Wings captain apparently viewed Montreal as a place where he could compete for championships.

“We thought it made sense for him, and it’s a win-win for Dylan and for the Montreal Canadiens,” Brisson said.

Brisson also pushed back against the idea that American players naturally prefer playing in American markets. He argued that winning, organizational culture, and how players are treated ultimately matter more than geography.

“Canada is no different in my opinion,” Brisson said. “If you win, if you do a good job, there’s going to be players who are going to want to play in your market.”

That’s an interesting perspective, especially considering how much speculation surrounded Larkin’s willingness to play north of the border.

And Brisson revealed another detail that helps explain why Montreal appealed to his client.

Larkin’s Four Nations Experience Left a Lasting Impression

According to Brisson, Larkin’s experience during the Four Nations Face-Off played a role in shaping his feelings about Montreal.

The agent recalled Larkin discussing the incredible atmosphere surrounding the United States-Canada matchup in Montreal. In particular, Brisson said Larkin told him he had goosebumps during the national anthems before that game.

That atmosphere apparently made an impression on the Michigan native, who had spent his entire NHL career playing for his hometown Red Wings.

Combined with Montreal’s talented young roster and organizational direction, the experience helped make the Canadiens an appealing landing spot.

Previous reporting revealed that Larkin was excited about joining Montreal, despite the difficult circumstances surrounding his departure from Detroit.

Brisson’s latest comments provide additional insight into why Larkin ultimately agreed to waive his no-trade protection to join the Canadiens.

Final Days of Negotiations Were Particularly Intense

While Montreal eventually emerged as the destination, completing the deal required months of negotiations.

The Red Wings ultimately acquired Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round draft picks, a second-round selection, and a fourth-round selection. Detroit also sent two draft picks to Montreal as part of the blockbuster transaction.

The lengthy negotiations provide additional context to Brisson’s earlier public defense of Larkin, which came as the relationship between the former captain and Detroit continued to deteriorate.

Now that the deal is complete, Brisson believes his client has landed in an organization where he can thrive. Montreal gets an established NHL center, while Detroit moves forward with a substantial collection of assets.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from Brisson’s interview is just how complicated the entire process became.

Months of negotiations, an agent essentially serving as a broker, a changing list of potential destinations, and a memorable international hockey experience that helped make Montreal attractive.

The Dylan Larkin trade was already one of the biggest stories in recent Red Wings history.

Now we’re getting a much better understanding of everything that happened behind closed doors.