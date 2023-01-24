Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length

Dylan Larkin is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap' in contract negotiations between Larkin's camp and the Red Wings. In fact, according to a source of Pagnotta, the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” That being said, Ansar Khan of MLive recently reported that Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are off on the money.

Why it Matters

Not only is Larkin the Red Wings' captain, but he is a homegrown kid that wants to stay in Detroit. Now, the two sides just have to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

According to Ansar Khan of MLive, Larkin and the Red Wings have agreed to the length of a potential contract, but they are still off on the money side of things.

The sides have agreed on the maximum eight-year term

They remain apart on the average annual value.

The Red Wings would like him at $8 million per season.

Larkin’s camp is eying closer to $9 million.

Bottom Line

It is obviously great news that Larkin and the Red Wings have already agreed on the eight-year maximum term of a contract, but that is only half of the battle to getting a deal done. If a deal is going to get done, the two sides are each going to have to give a little.

Larkin's camp is not likely to accept an $8 million AAV

The Red Wings are not likely to give Larkin the full $9 million AAV he is reportedly asking for

Look for Larkin to eventually sign an 8-year, $68 million deal ($8.5 AAV)

The deal does not have to get completed before the deadline, but it is ideal



