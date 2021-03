Sharing is caring!

That’s what we want to see more of!

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin demonstrated his slick skating, breezing through a handful of Carolina Hurricanes players before sending a no-look backhand pass to Robby Fabbri, who deposited the puck past goaltender James Reimer:

That's some elite level skating right there. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/4aGxY4HV7T — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 17, 2021

We’re going to be watching that one for a while!