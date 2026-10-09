The Detroit Red Wings may have another blockbuster trade possibility to consider, and this one could send shockwaves throughout the NHL. With Dylan Larkin reportedly willing to consider a move to the Colorado Avalanche, the possibility of Detroit’s former captain joining one of the Western Conference’s most dangerous teams deserves a serious look.

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There is no confirmed trade offer from Colorado, and nothing indicates the Avalanche and Red Wings are currently negotiating a deal. However, recent reporting connecting Colorado to Larkin’s expanded list of acceptable destinations raises a fascinating question: What would it take for Detroit to send its longtime franchise center to the Avalanche?

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates up ice against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Colorado Emerges as Potential Dylan Larkin Destination

The Larkin situation has been one of the NHL’s biggest storylines since the veteran center requested a trade following the 2025-26 season. Initially, his preferred destinations were reportedly limited to the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and Minnesota Wild, creating a difficult situation for Detroit’s front office.

However, the list may have grown considerably since then, and Colorado appears to be among the additional possibilities. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, as detailed by The Hockey News, the Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

For Detroit, that development could be significant because additional interested teams create more opportunities to find an acceptable return. For Colorado, acquiring Larkin would represent another aggressive attempt to surround Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar with championship-caliber talent.

As we previously reported when Larkin expanded his trade list, Detroit has already faced challenges finding a package that makes sense for the organization. The Red Wings cannot afford to move a player of Larkin’s caliber simply because he would prefer a fresh start.

What Would a Blockbuster Trade Look Like?

If Colorado seriously pursued Larkin, Detroit would need a combination of young talent, draft capital, and potentially an NHL-ready player. The Avalanche have already sacrificed significant future assets to improve their Stanley Cup chances, which could make assembling an acceptable package particularly challenging.

One hypothetical framework worth discussing would involve the following pieces:

Colorado Avalanche receive:

Dylan Larkin, center

Detroit Red Wings receive:

Fedor Svechkov, young center

Nicolas Roy, veteran center

A future first-round draft pick, subject to Colorado’s available selections and existing trade conditions

An additional prospect or conditional draft selection

Note: This is an original hypothetical proposal, not a reported offer or confirmed negotiation.

What Detroit Would Get in a Dylan Larkin Avalanche Trade

For Detroit, the centerpiece would be Fedor Svechkov, a young forward Colorado acquired from Nashville during the 2026 offseason. Svechkov would give the Red Wings another developing center with the opportunity to grow into a larger role as the organization reshapes its forward group.

Roy would provide an established NHL option who could help stabilize Detroit’s lineup immediately. He would not replace Larkin’s offensive production, but his presence could ease the transition while Detroit develops its younger forwards.

Draft capital would be equally important because the Red Wings need more than a short-term replacement to justify trading their former captain. A future first-round selection would provide flexibility, either as a potential building block or as an asset in another trade.

The biggest question is whether Colorado could justify surrendering that much while also finding room for Larkin’s $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit. Detroit would need to balance the value of the return against the financial complications that could prevent a deal from becoming realistic.

Why Colorado Could Be Interested

On the surface, the Avalanche already have impressive depth at center, beginning with MacKinnon and continuing with Brock Nelson and Nazem Kadri. That makes adding Larkin less of a necessity and more of a potential luxury for a franchise trying to maximize its championship window.

However, championship contenders are rarely satisfied with simply having enough talent, especially when an elite opportunity becomes available. Larkin would provide Colorado with another fast, offensively dangerous center capable of contributing in multiple situations.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with Detroit and accumulated 643 points through the end of the 2025-26 season. His combination of speed, offensive production, and experience would give Colorado another valuable weapon during a postseason run.

The Avalanche also demonstrated their willingness to make substantial roster changes during the offseason, moving players such as Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin while bringing in younger talent. According to NHL.com’s examination of Colorado’s 2026-27 roster, the organization has been working to refresh its roster while maintaining its championship aspirations.

Still, Colorado would have to answer a difficult question before pursuing Larkin: Would the improvement justify sacrificing valuable assets and disrupting an already talented group of centers? The Avalanche have significant money committed to their established stars, so acquiring another expensive forward could require additional moves.

Detroit Cannot Afford to Lose This Trade

While a Larkin trade would certainly generate headlines throughout the NHL, the Red Wings must focus on what the transaction would mean for their future. Detroit has already endured a frustrating playoff drought, and losing one of its most productive players without obtaining substantial value could make the road back to contention even more difficult.

The organization is also dealing with uncertainty surrounding Simon Edvinsson, whose unresolved contract situation has attracted attention from around the league. As we recently reported, multiple teams have expressed interest in Edvinsson, adding another major decision to Detroit’s growing list of organizational challenges.

Moving Larkin would leave a substantial opening down the middle of Detroit’s lineup, placing additional responsibility on younger players such as Marco Kasper. The Red Wings would need to evaluate whether the potential return makes them better in the coming seasons rather than merely adding pieces for a distant future.

There is also the emotional component, as Larkin has spent his NHL career representing the organization he grew up following. Even after losing the captaincy, he showed his value by recording a goal and an assist in Detroit’s 5-3 victory over Ottawa on October 6.

That performance was a reminder that Larkin remains capable of making a significant impact whenever he is on the ice. It also reinforced why Detroit should feel no obligation to move him for anything less than an outstanding return.

A Trade That Could Change Two Franchises

For Colorado, landing Dylan Larkin could provide another major offensive weapon for a team determined to compete for the Stanley Cup. For Detroit, the right package could help reshape an organization searching for a sustainable path back to postseason relevance.

However, there is a difference between an intriguing hypothetical trade and one that makes sense for both franchises. Colorado would need to sacrifice meaningful assets and solve its salary-cap concerns, while Detroit would need confidence that the return justifies parting with one of the most recognizable Red Wings of the modern era.

If Larkin ultimately leaves Detroit, the Avalanche would certainly be one of the most fascinating destinations to watch. Whether Colorado can put together an offer worth accepting is an entirely different question.