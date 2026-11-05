The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay on Thursday, Oct. 29, and his nameplate came off the locker room wall the same day. The next visible step showed up outside the building: a Dylan Larkin banner is no longer hanging on Little Caesars Arena.

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Michael Whitaker, who covers the Red Wings for The Hockey News, posted a photo from outside Little Caesars Arena showing the spot where Larkin’s banner used to be. His picture is the only public account of the banner coming down so far.

The Dylan Larkin banner outside of LCA has been removed. #LGRW #RedWings pic.twitter.com/nvyToobWsd — Michael Whitaker (@mwhitaker_89) November 5, 2026

Why the Dylan Larkin banner coming down is no surprise

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Larkin’s agent called to tell the team the center would not be coming to the rink and no longer wanted to be part of the Red Wings. Larkin is forfeiting about $41,000 a day while the suspension holds, and Detroit keeps working the trade market on a deal that insiders now tie to a Thanksgiving timeline. Inside the room, the Red Wings already gave Larkin’s stall to Sheldon Dries, recalled from Grand Rapids. Taking his picture off the outside of the arena fits everything else the organization has done.

Red Wings host Vegas on Thursday night

Fans walking up to the arena get their first good look at the change Thursday night, when the Red Wings host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. ET. Detroit comes in at 7-6-3; Vegas is 10-5-2.