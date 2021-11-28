Dylan Larkin basks in the glory of victories by Red Wings and Michigan football [Video]

Captain Dylan Larkin was in a great mood following the Detroit Red Wings overtime win on Saturday night but it was not just his own team’s win that he was happy about.

As you can see in the video below, Larkin did his post-game presser in a Michigan hat.

“It’s a great day for sports, it’s a great day,” Larkin said.

“I think that was the quickest I’ve ever woke up from a nap and flipped the TV on,” Larkin said about Michigan’s win over Ohio State. “I was pumped up.”

Larkin, of course, played his college hockey at Michigan.

Dylan Larkin came out for his press conference in a Michigan hat. Said he watched up until early third quarter, then had to take his pregame nap. He woke up with 2 minutes left. “I think that was the quickest I’ve ever woke up from a nap and flipped the TV on. I was pumped up.” — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) November 28, 2021

We hear from captain Dylan Larkin, basking in the glory of victories by his Red Wings and Michigan Wolverines. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/2v5R6H7PiP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 28, 2021