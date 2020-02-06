Dylan Larkin beats the buzzer, scores with 0.2 seconds remaining

So THAT’s what scoring goals looks like!

The Detroit Red Wings had been shut out in their past two straight games, but now they’ve got two goals in the first period of tonight’s contest against the Buffalo Sabres, and both courtesy of forward Dylan Larkin.

His second goal, however, was a buzzer beater. He broke in on a two-on-one rush with forward Robby Fabbri, who quickly sent the puck to a streaking Larkin. He then beat goaltender Jonas Johansson with a nifty backhand shot, right in the nick of time:

Make it ✌️for Dylan Larkin! The @DetroitRedWings extend their lead with .2 seconds remaining in the first. 📺: NBCSN

💻: https://t.co/jUxjWz74mJ pic.twitter.com/YtqWEXX8vY — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 7, 2020

– – Video courtesy of NBCSN Link– –