Dylan Larkin breaks down crying while discussing Tyler Bertuzzi trade [Video]

Just moments ago, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin met with the media to discuss his new contract extension. While speaking, Larkin was asked about his pal Tyler Bertuzzi being traded, and he broke down crying. Earlier this morning, the Detroit Red Wings announced that they have traded LW Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Key Points

Larkin signed a new contract on Wednesday

Tyler Bertuzzi has been traded to the Boston Bruins for draft picks

The Red Wings are retaining half of Bertuzzi's contract

Larkin broke down crying while talking about the Bertuzzi trade

Dylan Larkin breaks down crying while discussing Tyler Bertuzzi trade

While speaking to the media, Larkin was asked about Bertuzzi being traded to the Bruins, and while answering the question, Larkin began crying and had to pause to wipe his eyes.

Dylan Larkin breaks down crying while discussing Tyler Bertuzzi getting traded. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Ji4r1iMTHZ — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) March 2, 2023

Why it Matters

- Advertisement -

Larkin told the media that Bertuzzi is one of his best friends, and especially considering how the season is going, it is hard to see him go. After getting into playoff position briefly, the Red Wings have since dropped three games in a row to fall out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Now, Larkin will have to lead his team into battle without the team he started the season with, which will not be easy.