Dylan Larkin is officially a member of the Montreal Canadiens, and on Monday, the former Detroit Red Wings captain addressed his controversial departure from the only NHL organization he had ever known. While Larkin made it clear that he is thrilled about his new opportunity, he also acknowledged something that plenty of Detroit fans have been thinking.

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His time with the Red Wings didn’t end the way anyone expected.

During his introductory press conference with Montreal, Larkin was asked about the circumstances surrounding his departure from Detroit, including the public criticism of his character. Rather than getting into the details of what went wrong, the 30-year-old center reflected on his Michigan roots, his pride in representing the Red Wings, and his excitement about beginning a new chapter.

And although he wasn’t ready to tell the entire story, Larkin certainly left the door open to discussing it eventually.

Dylan Larkin Addresses His Controversial Red Wings Departure

Speaking to reporters alongside Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, Larkin was asked about everything that unfolded before Sunday’s blockbuster trade.

His response was revealing, particularly because he acknowledged that there is much more to the story.

“I think there is a lot there, but I’m so happy to be here. I think there will be a time where I get into that. Related coverage ESPN Insider Reveals What Could Win Shawn Horcoff the Red Wings GM Job Read more → “I’m a kid from Michigan. I grew up there, grew up playing hockey there, and I think tonight will probably be my first home game outside of Michigan. “It was a great story, and I’m so proud of that. I’m proud of my time in Detroit, and I can’t thank the organization enough. “It maybe didn’t end the way anyone thought it would, but I’m here now, and I’m excited to be a Montreal Canadien and be a part of what’s going on here.”

Those comments came during Larkin’s first media availability with Montreal, less than 24 hours after the Canadiens acquired him from Detroit.

Perhaps the most interesting part of his answer was the suggestion that he might eventually explain what happened behind the scenes. For now, however, Larkin appears more interested in looking forward than revisiting the circumstances that brought his Detroit career to an end.

And considering just how ugly things became, there would certainly be plenty to discuss.

Larkin’s Detroit Career Ended in Controversy

When Larkin signed his eight-year, $69.6 million contract with the Red Wings in 2023, few could have imagined his time in Detroit would conclude with a trade request, an unpaid suspension, and a blockbuster deal sending him to Montreal.

After spending more than a decade representing his hometown franchise, Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season. His relationship with the organization eventually deteriorated to the point where he informed the Red Wings that he would no longer play while awaiting a deal.

The situation generated considerable frustration among fans, including those who had supported Larkin through years of rebuilding.

Earlier this season, Red Wings fans booed Larkin during opening-night introductions, illustrating just how much the relationship between the former captain and a portion of the fan base had changed.

Larkin Remains Proud of His Time in Detroit

Still, Larkin’s comments Monday suggest he doesn’t want those difficult final months to define his entire experience in Detroit.

He repeatedly emphasized his pride in being from Michigan and representing the Red Wings, even while acknowledging that the ending wasn’t what anyone had envisioned.

That’s an important distinction, particularly for a player who grew up dreaming of wearing the Winged Wheel.

Larkin Leaves Behind a Significant Detroit Legacy

Despite the controversy surrounding his departure, Larkin’s accomplishments with Detroit shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Waterford native was selected by the Red Wings with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut in 2015. Over 818 regular-season games, he recorded 278 goals and 371 assists for 649 points, ranking 10th in franchise history in both goals and total points.

He also served as the face of the organization during a difficult stretch in which Detroit struggled to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For years, the hope was that Larkin would eventually help lead his hometown team back into championship contention. Instead, his departure became one of the most controversial storylines the franchise has experienced in recent memory.

Following Sunday’s trade, Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, expressed appreciation for his client’s 11 years in Detroit. Larkin’s own comments Monday reinforced that sentiment, even as he avoided revisiting the specific disagreements that led to his departure.

There’s no question the ending was messy, but Larkin clearly remains proud of what came before it.

Will Dylan Larkin Eventually Reveal What Really Happened?

One of the biggest takeaways from Larkin’s introductory press conference is that Detroit fans still don’t have his complete explanation for how everything unfolded.

His suggestion that there will eventually be a time to discuss the situation is intriguing, particularly considering the questions surrounding his relationship with the organization and the criticism he received during his final months.

However, Larkin did not accuse anyone of wrongdoing, explain his decision to stop playing, or reveal any new details about the negotiations that ultimately sent him to Montreal.

Instead, he thanked the Red Wings and focused on the opportunity awaiting him with the Canadiens.

Larkin is scheduled to make his Montreal debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Bell Centre, beginning the next chapter of a career that has been spent entirely in Michigan until now.

Maybe one day, we’ll hear his complete side of what happened between him and the Red Wings. For now, the former captain has acknowledged that his Detroit career ended differently than anyone imagined.

And judging by his comments Monday, that’s a story he’s not quite ready to tell.