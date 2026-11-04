Just when it seemed the Detroit Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin trade saga couldn’t get any more complicated, another significant development has emerged.

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According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Red Wings recently asked Larkin’s representatives to expand his list of 10 approved trade destinations. The answer? No.

The reported refusal creates another major obstacle for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who continues searching for a deal that would allow Detroit to move its former captain without sacrificing the organization’s long-term interests.

And based on LeBrun’s latest reporting, a resolution doesn’t appear imminent.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin’s Camp Rejects Red Wings’ Trade Request

During a Tuesday appearance on RDS’s Aux 4 coins de la LNH, LeBrun revealed that Horcoff recently contacted Larkin’s representatives, Pat Brisson and Matt Williams, about the difficulties Detroit has encountered while exploring potential trades.

According to LeBrun’s report on RDS, Horcoff explained that he had explored options involving the 10 teams on Larkin’s approved list but had been unable to find a deal that made sense for the Red Wings.

Horcoff reportedly asked whether Larkin would consider adding additional destinations to improve Detroit’s chances of completing a trade.

However, LeBrun reported that Brisson rejected the request, maintaining that the Red Wings already have 10 acceptable destinations and should be able to complete a deal within that group.

That’s a significant development, particularly considering how long Detroit has been attempting to resolve the situation.

Why This Creates a Major Problem for Shawn Horcoff

The issue isn’t necessarily a lack of interest in Larkin. It’s finding a trade partner that Larkin will approve and that can offer Detroit the players and assets Horcoff wants in return.

Larkin holds a full no-trade clause, meaning the Red Wings cannot simply send him to whichever organization makes the strongest offer.

LeBrun also said that several teams outside Larkin’s approved list have expressed interest in acquiring him, including Montreal, Buffalo, Boston, and Los Angeles.

But interest from those teams doesn’t necessarily help Detroit unless Larkin is willing to approve a move.

That’s particularly frustrating for an organization attempting to replace a legitimate first-line center while remaining competitive.

As we previously reported when Horcoff explained Detroit’s trade priorities, the Red Wings would prefer to acquire players capable of contributing immediately rather than accepting a package built primarily around future draft picks.

That approach has reportedly complicated negotiations with Minnesota, one of the teams most interested in acquiring Larkin.

How Much Longer Will the Dylan Larkin Standoff Continue?

Larkin remains suspended without pay after informing the organization last week that he would no longer play for Detroit while awaiting a trade.

As we previously covered following the team’s official announcement, Horcoff made it clear that Detroit would continue exploring deals but would not rush into an agreement that failed to benefit the franchise.

That position hasn’t changed.

And now, with Larkin’s representatives reportedly unwilling to expand his list of acceptable destinations, Horcoff appears to have even fewer ways to improve Detroit’s negotiating position.

There is still no indication that a trade is imminent, and neither side has publicly confirmed any change to Larkin’s approved destinations.

For now, the situation remains a standoff.

Larkin wants out. Detroit wants a return that makes sense. And according to Pierre LeBrun, Larkin’s camp isn’t willing to make another concession to help the Red Wings get there.