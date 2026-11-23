Well, that didn’t take long.

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Less than 24 hours after the Detroit Red Wings traded Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster deal, the former Detroit captain is already preparing to make his debut with his new team. And it will happen sooner than many originally expected.

On Monday morning, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes officially announced that Larkin will be in the lineup tonight against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The announcement comes just one day after Hughes completed the massive trade with Detroit, bringing an end to Larkin’s 11-year career with the Red Wings.

And just like that, the Dylan Larkin era in Montreal is about to begin.

Dylan Larkin Will Make Canadiens Debut Monday Night

The Canadiens delivered the news through their official X account on Monday morning, posting the following announcement in both French and English:

“Dylan Larkin will play tonight against the Kings”

It’s a significant development considering earlier reports suggested Larkin might not make his debut until later in the week.

According to reporting citing TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie, the expectation Sunday night was that Larkin would arrive in Montreal on Monday but probably wouldn’t play against Los Angeles. Instead, he was initially expected to make his debut during the Canadiens’ upcoming road trip.

Clearly, those plans have changed.

According to the Canadiens’ official game preview, Montreal hosts Los Angeles at the Bell Centre on Monday, November 23. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

For Larkin, it will be his first NHL appearance since his lengthy standoff with Detroit resulted in an unpaid suspension.

Dylan Larkin Gets Immediate Fresh Start Following Red Wings Trade

The Canadiens acquired Larkin in Sunday’s blockbuster deal, sending Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, multiple draft picks, and two conditional first-round selections to Detroit. The Red Wings also included two draft selections in the transaction.

The trade finally ended months of uncertainty surrounding the former Red Wings captain, who requested a change of scenery following the 2025-26 season.

Interestingly, an NHL insider revealed Larkin’s reported reaction to the trade earlier Monday. According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, sources close to the veteran center described him as “elated” following his move to Montreal.

Now, Larkin won’t have to wait long to experience life with his new teammates.

The Canadiens are hoping the 30-year-old center can provide another offensive weapon as they pursue a deep Stanley Cup Playoffs run.