Dylan Larkin cheap shots Phillip Danault, fight breaks out at center ice [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings did not get off to a very good start on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings and Dylan Larkin decided to try and wake his teammates up by starting a fight.
Watch as Larkin and Phillip Danault take the face off and Larkin immediately cross checks Danault to the ice. Danault gets right up swinging before eventually taking Larkin down.
Known tough guys Dylan Larkin and Phillip Danault fight immediately after the puck drops. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/sCZAYvfi1z
— everett (@borntodanhard) January 9, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings