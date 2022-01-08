in Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin cheap shots Phillip Danault, fight breaks out at center ice [Video]

updated 216 Views 2 Votes

The Detroit Red Wings did not get off to a very good start on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings and Dylan Larkin decided to try and wake his teammates up by starting a fight.

Watch as Larkin and Phillip Danault take the face off and Larkin immediately cross checks Danault to the ice. Danault gets right up swinging before eventually taking Larkin down.

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Charlotte Hornets fan hits half court shot, wins lots of money [Video]

Los Angeles Kings outshoot Red Wings by video game-like margin in 1st period