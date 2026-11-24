Dylan Larkin wanted a fresh start, and on Monday night, he got one. Unfortunately for the former Detroit Red Wings captain, his first game with the Montreal Canadiens ended with a moment he’d probably love to have back.

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With the Canadiens trailing the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in the final seconds at Bell Centre, Larkin had an opportunity to become an instant hero in Montreal. Instead, his last-second shot sailed wide of the net, and the Kings escaped with the victory.

After months of controversy surrounding his departure from Detroit, Larkin had the perfect opportunity to write a Hollywood-style ending to his Canadiens debut.

Instead, he missed the net when his new team needed him most.

WATCH: Dylan Larkin Misses Golden Opportunity

The Canadiens were desperately searching for the tying goal when they pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker during a late power play. That gave Montreal a 6-on-4 advantage with the final seconds ticking away.

With just over 10 seconds remaining, Larkin won an offensive-zone faceoff before working his way toward the net. The puck eventually found him with just over three seconds remaining, according to the Detroit Free Press, giving him a golden opportunity to send Bell Centre into absolute chaos.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

Larkin fired his shot wide left, and Montreal’s comeback attempt came to a disappointing end.

LARKIN HAD A GRADE A CHANCE TO TIE IT WITH JUST SECONDS REMAINING BUT MISSED 😳 pic.twitter.com/GDyU6op79c — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 24, 2026

For a player who spent the past several months at the center of one of the NHL’s most controversial trade sagas, that was certainly an unfortunate way to end his Canadiens debut.

Dylan Larkin Receives Hero’s Welcome in Montreal

Despite the disappointing finish, the night actually began on a pretty incredible note for Larkin, who was making his first NHL appearance since Oct. 26.

Montreal fans welcomed their newest player with a loud pregame ovation and chants of “WE GOT LAR-KIN!” after puck drop, a dramatic change from the reception he received during his final weeks in Detroit.

Larkin, wearing No. 89 instead of his familiar No. 71, acknowledged the crowd and later picked up an assist on Alex Newhook’s second-period goal.

Following the game, Larkin couldn’t hide his emotions when discussing the reception he received from Canadiens fans and teammates.

“It was incredible,” Larkin told reporters in Montreal. “I’m so grateful for that welcome, and to feel it on the ice and to feel it in the room with the guys right from when I got the call last night, it’s a pretty special group in here and a lot of really good people around the organization. And then to step out there and put the jersey on, it’s nothing I’ve experienced in my career. It’s a very emotional night for me.”

That’s quite a statement from someone who spent more than a decade playing for his hometown team.

Larkin’s departure from Detroit had already generated considerable controversy, with his trade to Montreal ending months of uncertainty.

Now, after receiving a standing ovation from his new fan base, Larkin appears ready to put the past behind him.

Larkin Remains Optimistic Despite Disappointing Finish

Despite the loss and his missed opportunity in the final seconds, Larkin wasn’t about to let one disappointing result ruin his first night wearing a Canadiens uniform.

In fact, the former Red Wings captain sounded extremely optimistic about his new team’s future.

“I’m excited leaving the rink tonight because of the way we play,” Larkin told reporters. “Yeah, the Kings played well defensively, and they locked it down in the third period, but the puck possession, the way our D activate, it was a lot of fun, and we get a couple of bounces, and we get a couple greasy ones around the net, I think it’s a different outcome. I know the guys weren’t happy with how the result was and how they felt they played, but for me, not being around it and not being in it, I’m leaving excited about the future.”

That’s certainly a positive outlook following a game that ended with Larkin missing the opportunity to force overtime.

According to the NHL’s official game coverage, Larkin contributed an assist in Montreal’s 2-1 loss. While his debut wasn’t a complete disappointment, the final seconds provided a moment that will undoubtedly get plenty of attention from his former fan base in Detroit.

Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, recently revealed behind-the-scenes details of the trade, including the extensive negotiations that eventually brought the former captain to Montreal.

For Larkin, the focus is now on helping the Canadiens win hockey games rather than revisiting the circumstances of his departure.

And he’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to prove himself in Montreal.

But Monday night presented a particularly memorable opportunity.

A hero’s welcome. A chance to tie the game. Just seconds remaining.

Larkin had the opportunity to give Canadiens fans an unforgettable ending to his first game.

Instead, he sent the puck wide.

And somewhere in Hockeytown, you can bet a few Red Wings fans enjoyed watching that final sequence.