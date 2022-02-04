in Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin competes in 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fastest Skater competition [Video]

On Friday night, Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin, who is the record holder for the NHL’s Fastest Skater, competed in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fastest Skater competition.

The results are in and Larkin finished in 7th place out of 8 skaters in this year’s competition.

The winner of this year’s event is Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues who completed the skate in 13.55 seconds.

Maybe next year!

