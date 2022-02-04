Dylan Larkin competes in 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fastest Skater competition [Video]

On Friday night, Detroit Red Wings C Dylan Larkin, who is the record holder for the NHL’s Fastest Skater, competed in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fastest Skater competition.
The results are in and Larkin finished in 7th place out of 8 skaters in this year’s competition.
The winner of this year’s event is Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues who completed the skate in 13.55 seconds.
Maybe next year!
Dylan Larkin did not have it tonight. pic.twitter.com/Lv322ahF9b
— Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) February 5, 2022
