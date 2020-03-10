Dylan Larkin on coronavirus: ‘It’s the reality of what’s going on in the world’

The measure being taken to help control the spread of the coronavirus have begun in the NHL. This means that media is no longer allowed to be in the locker room, and the only ones who are allowed are players and essential personnel.

“It’s just the reality of what’s going on in the world,” said Dylan Larkin. “I think we’re just like everyone else, we want to stay very cautious and very safe, and make sure we’re able to do what we’re supposed to do on the ice.”

“You’re always cautious washing your hands a little more during the flu season anyway,” Glendening said. “But, sports don’t exist in a vacuum. We feel the stuff the real world does as well. You just have to try and stay as safe as you can.”

Luke Glendening also chimed in on the issue. “You’re alway cautious washing your hands a little more during the flu season anyway. But, sports don’t exist in a vacuum. We feel the stuff the real world does as well. You just have to try and stay as safe as you can.”

The Red Wings will be traveling to both Washington and Carolina in the next four days, both of which are areas that reported cases of coronavirus to the Centers for Disease Control.

- Advertisement - “With the news about San Jose, and the uncertainty about what’s going to happen there, I’ve thought about it, ” Larkin said. “We talked about it a little bit between the guys this morning. It would be really weird if it was a full NHL production, and I’m sure the stats people would be here and the media as well, but with no fans, it would be a completely different game.” The Red Wings are currently riding a two game winning streak, but have fallen 23 points behind the next closest team in the standings.

- Advertisement -

— Quotes in this article came from Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press—