The Detroit Red Wings could be approaching another significant development in the ongoing Dylan Larkin trade saga, and this time, it involves the former captain’s list of preferred destinations.

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According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Saturday night, Larkin could make changes to his current 10-team trade list within the next 24 to 48 hours.

And those changes could include both adding and removing teams.

For a Red Wings organization struggling to find an acceptable trade, that could be an important development.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Could Change His 10-Team Trade List

Larkin has already expanded his list of acceptable destinations from three teams to 10, but Friedman indicated Saturday that another adjustment could be coming.

The insider suggested Larkin could remove certain organizations from his list while adding others, potentially changing which teams Detroit can realistically negotiate with.

The 10 teams currently reported to be on Larkin’s list are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Three Teams on the Dylan Larkin Trade List Look Unlikely

However, Friedman also identified three destinations that appear particularly unlikely.

Colorado, Florida, and Vegas are considered extremely improbable landing spots, according to his Saturday assessment.

That is especially interesting considering Florida and Vegas were among Larkin’s original three preferred destinations.

As we previously reported when Larkin expanded his trade list, his willingness to consider additional organizations was viewed as an important step toward facilitating a deal.

But having 10 teams on a list doesn’t necessarily mean 10 realistic trade opportunities exist.

Red Wings Could Benefit From Another Change

Detroit’s biggest challenge remains finding a team that Larkin will approve and that can offer an acceptable return.

The 30-year-old center carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit, making the financial side of a potential deal particularly complicated.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already made clear that he won’t rush into a trade simply to end the situation.

The Red Wings are prepared to wait as long as necessary to secure an acceptable return, even after suspending Larkin without pay Thursday.

As we previously covered following Horcoff’s comments, Detroit would prefer to acquire players who can contribute immediately rather than settle exclusively for draft picks and prospects.

If Larkin adds teams capable of meeting those demands, the Red Wings could suddenly have more flexibility.

However, removing teams without adding viable alternatives could make an already difficult situation even more complicated.

Friedman’s latest update doesn’t mean a trade is imminent, and no revised list has been confirmed. But with potential changes coming in the next 24 to 48 hours, Detroit’s trade options could look considerably different by Monday night.