Could Dylan Larkin Still Captain the Detroit Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin asked the Detroit Red Wings for a trade. More than two months later, he remains their captain, their No. 1 center and the most important player on a roster searching for direction.

The calendar is beginning to matter.

Detroit opens training camp Sept. 17, and no credible report suggests a Larkin trade is close. The Red Wings are also searching for a new general manager after Steve Yzerman stepped down from the position in July.

Put those pieces together, and an uncomfortable possibility is becoming far more realistic.

Larkin could begin the 2026-27 season in Detroit.

Former Red Wing Believes Larkin Is Staying for Now

Former Red Wings defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo, now an analyst with TSN, recently explained why he believes the chances of an immediate trade are fading.

“We’re halfway through the month of August. If this deal was going to get done, it would be done by now,” Colaiacovo said during an appearance on TSN Radio 1050.

Colaiacovo pointed specifically to Florida, one of the teams reportedly connected to Larkin because of its status as a contender and potential inclusion on his approved list.

“What Detroit wants and needs is someone to replace Dylan Larkin if they were to trade Dylan Larkin,” Colaiacovo said. “And you look at his list of teams he’d be willing to go to, unless Florida’s like, ‘Yeah, we’ll give you Anton Lundell and this and that,’ then maybe. But we know Florida wasn’t willing to do that at the time, which makes sense now considering some of the other moves they’ve made.”

That is analysis, not confirmation of Detroit’s intentions. Colaiacovo is not reporting that the Red Wings have closed the door on a trade.

His conclusion carries weight because it addresses the largest obstacle facing both sides. Detroit cannot simply move Larkin for the sake of ending an awkward situation.

The Red Wings need a return that helps them recover from losing their captain and best center.

Larkin’s Trade Request Has Not Changed

The front-office shakeup created a plausible path toward reconciliation. If Larkin’s frustration centered on Yzerman, perhaps a new hockey executive could repair the relationship.

There has been no indication that has happened.

According to recent reporting, Larkin’s trade request remains in place despite Yzerman’s departure. He has not publicly withdrawn the request or announced a renewed commitment to Detroit.

The original request became public June 4, instantly turning the captain’s future into the defining story of the Red Wings’ offseason.

Two months without a trade does not erase Larkin’s desire for a change. It does prove that wanting a trade and finding a responsible one are very different things.

Larkin Controls Where He Can Go

Larkin is entering the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap charge. Five seasons remain on the deal, which runs through 2030-31. PuckPedia lists the full details of Larkin’s contract.

More importantly, Larkin has a full no-trade clause for the 2026-27 season. Detroit cannot send him anywhere without his approval.

Yzerman confirmed in June that Larkin’s camp supplied the Red Wings with only a small group of acceptable destinations.

“Shortly after the season, I received a phone call from Dylan Larkin’s agent, informing me that Dylan would like to be traded,” Yzerman said following the 2026 NHL Draft. “A week or so after that, Dylan’s agent followed up with a short list of teams that Dylan would consider waiving his no-trade (clause) to go to.”

Larkin’s original preferred destinations were reportedly Florida, Vegas and Minnesota. Dallas was later added, giving Detroit one more possible trade partner but no obvious breakthrough.

That short list protects Larkin, which is precisely what the clause was designed to do. It also reduces Detroit’s negotiating power.

If only a few teams can bid, those teams have little reason to meet an enormous asking price. The Red Wings would be negotiating against a restricted market while attempting to replace a 34-goal center who produced 67 points in 74 games last season.

That is a difficult trade to win.

Detroit Cannot Afford a Panic Deal

Red Wings fans can understand why Larkin wants a change.

He has spent his entire professional career in Detroit and has appeared in only five playoff games, all during his rookie season in 2015-16. The organization has now missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, the longest drought in franchise history.

Larkin experienced winning with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He returned to a Detroit organization that had squandered another promising position and fallen short again.

His frustration was visible when Larkin spoke candidly after Detroit’s late-season collapse. For a player approaching 30, patience is no longer an unlimited resource.

Detroit still cannot allow that frustration to dictate the trade return. Larkin has five seasons remaining on his contract. He is not an expiring rental capable of leaving for nothing next summer.

Yzerman made that position clear before leaving the general-manager job.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said. “I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

The next general manager should follow the same principle. Trade requests are important. They are not commands.

If Detroit cannot acquire a young center, a premium prospect or a package capable of reshaping the roster, keeping Larkin is better than accepting a weak return.

The GM Search Makes a Trade Even Harder

The Red Wings are using an outside firm to assist with their search for Yzerman’s successor. Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit was preparing to begin its initial interview process and intended to give the next hockey executive considerable authority.

“The most interesting thing I understand about it is that the Red Wings are very serious about making sure candidates know they have full autonomy,” Friedman said during an NHL Network appearance. “The Red Wings are making it very clear that there is no shortage of resources in terms of what they may need.”

Detroit has been linked to internal options such as Shawn Horcoff and Kris Draper, two familiar candidates who emerged shortly after Yzerman’s exit. External candidates could give the organization the modernized approach it needs.

That process does little to accelerate a Larkin trade.

Would Detroit allow an interim decision-maker to complete the most consequential move facing the organization? Or does Chris Ilitch want the next general manager to evaluate Larkin, speak with agent Pat Brisson and decide how to proceed?

The second option is far more logical.

A new general manager will inherit a 10-year playoff drought, an unsettled captain and a roster caught between trying to contend and protecting its future. Trading Larkin before that executive arrives would eliminate one of the largest decisions attached to the job.

What Happens if Larkin Reports to Camp?

This is where the story becomes uncomfortable for everyone.

Larkin could arrive at Little Caesars Arena wearing the captain’s “C” despite having asked to play elsewhere. Every practice, interview and preseason game would carry the same question: Does he still want to be here?

The Red Wings would need Larkin to lead players who know he requested a trade. Todd McLellan would have to prevent the situation from swallowing camp. Fans would have to decide whether to support a hometown captain who no longer sees Detroit as the best place to spend the rest of his prime.

Could it become a distraction? Of course.

It does not have to become a disaster.

Larkin has spent his career playing through injuries, absorbing difficult matchups and carrying expectations that often exceeded the talent around him. Nothing about his history suggests he would stop competing because a trade failed to materialize.

A professional return could help Detroit. Strong early-season play might create new suitors, convince an approved team to improve its offer or encourage Larkin to expand his list again.

Time does not always weaken trade leverage. Sometimes it creates it.

The Captaincy Question Cannot Be Ignored

If Larkin reports, Detroit must decide whether he remains captain.

Stripping the “C” would produce another controversy and risk damaging the relationship beyond repair. Leaving it in place would ask Larkin to publicly represent an organization he privately asked to leave.

There is no clean answer.

Larkin became the 37th captain in Red Wings history in January 2021. He followed Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg in holding one of the most respected leadership roles in Detroit sports.

The smarter choice may be to avoid a dramatic response unless Larkin’s conduct requires one. He remains under contract, and a trade request does not erase years of service to the franchise.

The Red Wings gain nothing by turning a difficult business decision into a personal feud.

Let Larkin report. Let him play. Let the new general manager make a measured decision with the entire market available.

Detroit Still Needs Larkin on the Ice

Remove the emotion and examine the roster.

Who replaces Larkin as Detroit’s top center?

Nate Danielson has promise, but asking him to immediately fill Larkin’s role would be unfair. Marco Kasper brings size, competitiveness and defensive value, yet he has not proved he can drive a first line. Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat would also lose the center most capable of creating space and attacking through the middle.

Detroit’s offseason already included another significant offensive loss when Patrick Kane left the Red Wings and returned to Chicago. Removing Larkin without replacing him would leave an enormous hole down the middle.

The Red Wings are trying to end the NHL’s longest active playoff drought. Trading their top center for a package built around distant draft picks would make that task even harder.

Colaiacovo reached the same practical conclusion.

“Yeah, Larkin’s probably going to have to start in Detroit,” Colaiacovo said. “They also don’t have a GM right now, which is another problem in trying to trade him.”

For now, that may be the most honest reading of the situation.

Bottom Line

Dylan Larkin asked the Red Wings to trade him, but Detroit has no obligation to accept a discounted return. His short list of approved destinations limits the market, the organization is still searching for a general manager, and no internal player is ready to replace him as the top center.

The longer this stretches into August, the more likely Larkin is to report for training camp and begin another season wearing the Winged Wheel.

It would be awkward. It might become tense. It could also be the only responsible choice Detroit has.