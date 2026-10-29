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TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 7h 53m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

New Dylan Larkin Report Raises Major Question About Two Interested Teams

Dylan Larkin trade rumors
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The Detroit Red Wings continue to navigate a complicated situation involving Dylan Larkin, and NHL insider Darren Dreger believes two interested teams could help bring the trade saga to an end.

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There is just one significant problem: Larkin apparently has no interest in joining either of them.

During an October 26 appearance on TSN’s First Up, Dreger discussed the possibility of the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins acquiring Detroit’s former captain. He suggested a deal could come together relatively quickly if Larkin were willing to expand his list of acceptable destinations to include those clubs.

For now, neither team is on that list, leaving the Red Wings with an increasingly frustrating dilemma.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Darren Dreger Identifies the Major Obstacle

Larkin has reportedly expanded his list of approved trade destinations from three teams to 10, giving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff considerably more flexibility than he had during the offseason.

However, as we previously reported when Larkin’s 10 preferred destinations were revealed, Montreal and Boston were noticeably absent.

Dreger believes the list may need to grow to approximately 13 to 15 teams for Detroit to maximize its trade opportunities. He specifically identified the Canadiens and Bruins as clubs that could help facilitate a deal if Larkin changes his position.

That creates an unusual situation for the Red Wings. Teams potentially capable of putting together attractive trade packages may be excluded before negotiations can advance.

And despite the interest surrounding Larkin, there has been no indication that he is prepared to approve either destination.

Why Montreal and Boston Matter in a Dylan Larkin Trade

The Canadiens are particularly intriguing because they possess young talent that could appeal to a Detroit organization looking for immediate help and long-term upside.

Meanwhile, Boston has several promising centers, including James Hagens and Fraser Minten, who could theoretically interest the Red Wings.

In fact, we recently examined a hypothetical Larkin trade involving Boston’s young centers, highlighting the potential value of acquiring a future building block down the middle.

But there is an important distinction between having assets Detroit wants and actually offering those assets in a trade. No verified report indicates Boston has offered Hagens or Minten for Larkin.

According to Dreger’s October 15 report on TSN, the Red Wings are seeking two high-end prospects, a first-round draft pick, and an NHL-ready top-nine forward.

That is a substantial return, but Detroit is dealing with a 30-year-old center under contract through the 2030-31 season.

Will Larkin Eventually Expand His List Again?

The biggest question is whether Larkin’s position could change as the season progresses.

Detroit cannot force him to accept a destination outside his approved group, and the Red Wings have little reason to sacrifice trade value simply to move him.

That leaves Horcoff balancing two competing priorities: respecting Larkin’s contractual protection while securing a return that helps Detroit remain competitive.

Dreger’s latest comments reinforce how important the player’s approval has become to this entire process.

Montreal and Boston could represent legitimate opportunities for the Red Wings, but until Larkin changes his mind, those possibilities remain just that.

And for Detroit, the most attractive trade offer in the world means very little if the player refuses to go.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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