Dylan Larkin describes ‘huge’ two points after comeback win vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings swept the season series against the Buffalo Sabres thanks to their dramatic 3-2 overtime win this afternoon at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo.

The Red Wings found themselves unable to generate any offensive firepower for the first 50 minutes of the game, and trailed midway through the final frame by a 2-0 margin. However, Vladislav Namestnikov tallied his team’s 3rd shorthanded goal in the past two weeks to get Detroit on the scoresheet, and it wasn’t long before captain Dylan Larkin would tie the game on a rocket from the left face-off circle.

Larkin would then go on to score the game winner in overtime, ripping a shot from between the face-off circles past goaltender Aaron Dell for his 18th goal of the year, tying him with Tyler Bertuzzi for the team lead.

“Wasn’t so fun to start, but we knew that we played Buffalo last game so they’d come hard,” Larkin said. “They did, they were above us. We didn’t have many shots to start, but the game opened up.

That was the best we’ve played in the 3rd period, down by 2 goals, we got the win. It was a huge come from behind win and it feels good.”

It took us a while to get going, and Ned was great for us,” he continued. “We definitely found it tonight and got a huge two points.

The Red Wings are now off until Friday when they welcome in the Dallas Stars to Little Caesars Arena.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –