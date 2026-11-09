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TodayPistonsvs WSH · 7:00 PMStarts in 4h 44m · NBCSN

Dylan Larkin’s Standoff Is Costing Him by the Day

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings suspension standoff
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Every day Dylan Larkin stays away from the Detroit Red Wings costs him $41,237.11, and nobody in the building is under any pressure to make it stop. Detroit suspended its former captain without pay on Oct. 29, after Larkin’s camp told the team he would no longer play for the Red Wings. He has not been paid since, and he will not be paid again until the suspension ends or he is traded.

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The Red Wings are still working the phones, and Larkin’s side is still blocking the one move that would widen the market. Larkin gave Detroit a 10-team list after the team moved on from him as captain, and the front office wants permission to go past it.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Has Forfeited Nearly $500,000

The daily rate is the number that tells the story. Larkin gives up $41,237.11 for every day he sits out, a figure Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reported the day the suspension came down. Nearly two weeks in, The Hockey News calculated Monday that Larkin had closed in on $500,000 in lost salary.

That is the cost of a position, not an accident. Pierre LeBrun reported on TSN’s Insider Trading that Detroit asked to open talks with six to eight clubs outside Larkin’s list, naming Montreal, Boston, Los Angeles and Buffalo, and that Larkin’s camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, told the Red Wings no again in recent days.

The Red Wings Have No Deadline to Trade Larkin

Detroit can take all the time it wants. The Hockey News notes the Red Wings can wait as long as they choose before trading Larkin, and they do not have to trade him at all this season. He is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, which leaves four more years after 2026-27 ends. Giving up a full season of that just to avoid playing in Detroit would be an expensive way to make a point.

Would Larkin reconsider if no trade ever comes? Nothing in his camp’s public position suggests it. Through Brisson, Larkin has said he has had enough of the situation, and the message to the Red Wings is that he will not play again until he is moved.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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