Dylan Larkin giveaways have become the loudest number on the Detroit Red Wings stat sheet. Larkin has played seven games this season and already leads the team with 18 giveaways. Moritz Seider and Emmitt Finnie are tied for second with 11 each, and both have played nine games to Larkin’s seven.

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That is a lot of loose pucks from a first-line center, and the production has not covered for it. In those seven games Larkin has one goal and four assists with a plus-minus of 0.

Where the Dylan Larkin Giveaways Are Coming From

Octopus Thrower’s Jake Rivard, who went through the number this week, counted seven of the 18 in the defensive zone, which he also has as a team high. Those are the ones that hurt. A giveaway at the offensive blue line costs a possession. A giveaway below the dots in your own end is a far more expensive mistake.

Rivard’s read is that the effort has not been there, and that a trade could come as soon as this week. That is his opinion rather than anything the Red Wings have said, and it is worth separating from the counting stat.

Larkin Asked for a Trade and Lost the Captaincy

The backdrop is not a secret. Larkin requested a trade after last season and lost the captaincy coming into this one, and he still reported to camp. He also missed Detroit’s first two games with an upper-body injury he picked up in the gym, which is why his games played sits two behind the rest of the top six.

So there are at least three readings available: a player who does not want to be here, a player who is not all the way healthy, or a center who is simply off. Nobody outside the room can pick between them from a giveaway column.

Todd McLellan Has Not Trimmed the Minutes

Whatever Todd McLellan thinks of the turnovers, he is not answering them with the bench. Larkin is averaging 21:59 a night across his seven games, second on the team behind Moritz Seider. He logged a season-high 24:39 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, and 23:02 in Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss at Seattle, where he picked up two assists.

That is the honest version of where this sits. Detroit is still playing Larkin like its best center, because on most nights it does not have a better one. The giveaways are a real problem, and they are the kind that either cleans up over the next two weeks or becomes the story of his last stretch in a Red Wings sweater.