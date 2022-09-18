Larkin is going into the final year of his contract

Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things work out the way he wants them to, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time

That being said, Larkin is currently going into the final year of his contract and unless an extension gets done, he will become a free agent following the 2022-23 season.

Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin recently told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek that there has been a lot of negotiating with the Detroit Red Wings and that he believes they are closer than they ever have been about getting a deal done.

“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek just outside of Las Vegas. “I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.”

“I do believe we’re closer than we’ve ever been,” Larkin enthused.

“I’m hoping,” he replied.

Larkin, who is now the captain of the Red Wings, positioned himself nicely for a contract extension by having a stellar 2021-22 season. During this past season, Larkin scored 31 goals and dished out 38 assists for 69 points in 71 games. His season was cut short when he had to have core muscle surgery.

Larking told Friedman and Marek that “his eight-week recovery went smoothly and that he is back training in full.”

Nation, what kind of contract extension do you think Dylan Larkin should get from the Detroit Red Wings?