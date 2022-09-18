Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things work out the way he wants them to, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time
That being said, Larkin is currently going into the final year of his contract and unless an extension gets done, he will become a free agent following the 2022-23 season.
Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin recently told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek that there has been a lot of negotiating with the Detroit Red Wings and that he believes they are closer than they ever have been about getting a deal done.
“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek just outside of Las Vegas. “I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.”
“I do believe we’re closer than we’ve ever been,” Larkin enthused.