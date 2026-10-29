The Dylan Larkin trade situation has reached a breaking point, and new reporting from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reveals exactly why the Detroit Red Wings’ former captain will not be playing anytime soon.

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According to LeBrun, Larkin’s representatives held discussions with the Red Wings on Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, delivering a clear message to the organization: Larkin believes he has waited long enough for a trade.

The latest development comes after Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported that Larkin’s agent was in Detroit on Wednesday, adding another important piece to what has become an increasingly tense situation.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pierre LeBrun Reveals Why Larkin Won’t Play

According to LeBrun’s latest reporting, Larkin’s camp informed Detroit that the 30-year-old center believes he has given the organization sufficient time to honor the trade request he made back in May.

LeBrun reported that Larkin has had enough of waiting, and the decision has now been made that he will not play Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks or for the foreseeable future while hoping a trade materializes.

Perhaps most importantly, LeBrun indicated that the Red Wings are circling back to teams that have previously expressed interest as trade discussions intensify.

That represents a significant development from earlier Thursday, when the focus was primarily on Larkin’s absence from the lineup.

As we previously reported, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman indicated that Detroit’s current plan was to keep Larkin out of games until a trade could be completed.

LeBrun’s additional reporting now provides an important explanation for that decision: Larkin’s representatives are pushing for a resolution after months without a deal.

Red Wings Facing Increasing Pressure to Complete Trade

Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season and initially provided Detroit with three acceptable destinations. That list has since expanded to 10 teams, giving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff additional options.

As we previously detailed when Larkin’s expanded trade list was revealed, the Red Wings have been seeking a substantial return that includes high-end prospects, draft compensation, and immediate NHL help.

The challenge now is that Detroit must continue protecting its long-term interests while dealing with a player who is apparently unwilling to continue playing until his future is resolved.

According to additional reporting on Thursday’s developments, trade discussions have escalated, although that does not necessarily mean a deal is imminent.

What Comes Next in the Dylan Larkin Trade

Horcoff is expected to address Larkin’s situation Thursday, potentially providing additional clarity on the organization’s next steps.

For now, no trade has been announced, and no destination has been confirmed.

However, with Larkin’s representatives communicating their frustration and the Red Wings reportedly reconnecting with interested teams, the organization is facing more pressure than ever to find a resolution.

Whether that leads to a trade in the coming days remains uncertain, but the days of Larkin simply playing through the uncertainty appear to be over.