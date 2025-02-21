Dylan Larkin Has Message for USA Hockey Following Loss to Canada

In a thrilling 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game, Canada defeated Team USA 3-2 in overtime, with Connor McDavid scoring the game-winning goal. Despite the loss, Dylan Larkin of Team USA was a standout performer throughout the tournament.

How it Went Down

Canada opened the scoring early in the first period with Nathan MacKinnon’s wrister, while Team USA responded with Brady Tkachuk’s goal, followed by Jake Sanderson’s rebound to give the U.S. the lead.

Canada leveled the score with a Sam Bennett goal, and after a scoreless third period, McDavid’s overtime heroics sealed the win for Canada.

Dylan Larkin on USA Hockey's Growth and the Future:

Larkin spoke about the need for U.S. players to embrace the pride of representing their country, and how the World Championships and Olympics can help inspire future generations.

“You know what I think it does? I think we’ve had a tough time with USA Hockey getting guys to play in the World Championships. I think guys are at home watching this and I hope they are wanting a piece of this. They gotta go to the World Championships and prove themselves and play for their country. We gotta start winning that tournament. I think that’s where Canada, those guys go and they play. That’s where it starts. Pride for your country. Pride for your flag. Putting that crest on and going out for games is an unbelievable feeling.”

Larkin continued to express hope that this kind of tournament can push players to represent the U.S. with pride in future events, including the upcoming Olympics.

“This grew the game really well but I hope this pushes guys to want a piece of this and then the next generation that’s got to watch this. They’re going to watch the Olympics next year and hopefully there is a different outcome for our country that I feel we deserve.”

