Todd McLellan Gives Dylan Larkin Injury Update

The Detroit Red Wings may be getting their captain back sooner than expected.

Head coach Todd McLellan provided an encouraging update on Dylan Larkin, stating that the star center is expected to be a game-time decision for Detroit’s next matchup on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.

Dylan Larkin expected to be a game time decision tomorrow, McLellan says — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 23, 2026

Trending in the right direction

This update marks a positive shift after initial fears that Larkin could miss extended time following a lower-body injury he suffered against the Florida Panthers.

At one point, Detroit was preparing to be without both Larkin and Andrew Copp for multiple games — a scenario that raised serious concerns given their importance down the middle.

Now, it appears Larkin’s recovery may be progressing faster than expected.

Why Larkin’s return matters

There’s no sugarcoating it: Detroit needs its captain.

The Red Wings have struggled offensively at times this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in five-on-five scoring, and Larkin remains the engine that drives their attack.

His absence was immediately felt, especially during a stretch where the team has been battling to stay alive in the playoff race.

Playoff urgency is here

Detroit’s next game against Ottawa suddenly carries even more weight.

If the season ended today, the Red Wings would be just short of a playoff spot, meaning every point from here on out is critical.

Getting Larkin back, even in a limited capacity, could provide a major boost as Detroit looks to close the gap and climb back into the postseason picture.

The bottom line

For now, all eyes will be on warmups Tuesday night.

If Larkin is able to go, it could be exactly the spark the Red Wings need.

If not, the pressure only intensifies.

Either way, the message is clear:

The Red Wings don’t have much room for error, and they need their captain.