Thursday, February 20, 2025
Dylan Larkin is FIRED UP for U.S.-Canada Rematch in Four Nations Cup

W.G. Brady
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is fired up for the highly anticipated rematch between the U.S. and Canada in the Four Nations Cup.

Why it Matters

  • Larkin scored the game-winner in the first game against Canada, a fiery contest known for its three fights in the opening nine seconds.
  • The rematch will take place in Boston on Thursday night, with puck drop at 8 p.m.

Dylan Larkin on the Rematch

“Feeling good. A lot of excitement. It'll be hard to sleep,” Larkin said about the upcoming game.

“It's such a big hockey game. I expect it to be intense again, but, you know, guys are going to have to stay disciplined, guys are going to have to stay on the ice. We want Brady and Matthew (Tkachuk) to be out there and playing hockey and finishing hockey and scoring big goals.”

Larkin expects another intense contest and emphasized the importance of staying disciplined while also enjoying the game.

Larkin’s Role and Motivation

Larkin acknowledged his different role with Team USA compared to his position with the Red Wings but was proud to contribute with the game-winning goal.

“I'm looking to play my game tomorrow with speed, and, you know, attack the net,” Larkin said.

“To win something, with that jersey on, with the USA on your chest, it doesn't get better than that. On home soil as well. So we're fired up for it.”

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Larkin scored the game-winning goal in the first meeting with Canada in the Four Nations Cup.
  • Thursday's rematch is expected to be another high-intensity game with big stakes for Team USA.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
