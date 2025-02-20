Dylan Larkin is FIRED UP for U.S.-Canada Rematch in Four Nations Cup

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is fired up for the highly anticipated rematch between the U.S. and Canada in the Four Nations Cup.

Why it Matters

Larkin scored the game-winner in the first game against Canada, a fiery contest known for its three fights in the opening nine seconds.

The rematch will take place in Boston on Thursday night, with puck drop at 8 p.m.

Dylan Larkin on the Rematch

“Feeling good. A lot of excitement. It'll be hard to sleep,” Larkin said about the upcoming game.

“It's such a big hockey game. I expect it to be intense again, but, you know, guys are going to have to stay disciplined, guys are going to have to stay on the ice. We want Brady and Matthew (Tkachuk) to be out there and playing hockey and finishing hockey and scoring big goals.”

Larkin expects another intense contest and emphasized the importance of staying disciplined while also enjoying the game.

Larkin’s Role and Motivation

Larkin acknowledged his different role with Team USA compared to his position with the Red Wings but was proud to contribute with the game-winning goal.

“I'm looking to play my game tomorrow with speed, and, you know, attack the net,” Larkin said.

“To win something, with that jersey on, with the USA on your chest, it doesn't get better than that. On home soil as well. So we're fired up for it.”

Key Stats & Further Reading