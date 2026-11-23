Detroit Red Wings fans have spent more than a decade watching Dylan Larkin skate around wearing No. 71. But when the former Red Wings captain makes his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, he’ll be sporting a completely different number.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Larkin will wear No. 89 with Montreal.

The 30-year-old center revealed his new number when he took the ice for his first Canadiens practice Monday morning, less than 24 hours after Detroit traded him to Montreal in a blockbuster deal.

According to Markerzone’s report from Monday morning, Larkin was spotted wearing No. 89 during his first on-ice session with his new teammates. And there’s a pretty simple explanation for why he won’t be sticking with the number Red Wings fans know so well.

Why Dylan Larkin Won’t Wear No. 71 in Montreal

Throughout his entire NHL career with the Red Wings, Larkin wore No. 71. From his rookie season in 2015-16 through his final games in Detroit this fall, that number became synonymous with the Waterford native.

However, No. 71 already belongs to Canadiens center Jake Evans, who has worn it throughout his NHL career in Montreal. Rather than asking Evans to surrender his number, Larkin will begin the next chapter of his career wearing No. 89.

As Monday’s reporting on Montreal’s jersey-number situation explained, the Canadiens faced an immediate decision because their newest acquisition’s longtime number was already occupied.

There had been plenty of speculation about whether Larkin would retain No. 71 following Sunday’s trade. Instead, the issue appears to have been settled without Evans having to make a change.

It’s a small detail, but another reminder that Larkin’s days with the Red Wings are officially over.

Dylan Larkin Will Make Canadiens Debut Against Kings

The number change comes on the same day Montreal confirmed Larkin would make his Canadiens debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Earlier reports had suggested the veteran center might have to wait until later in the week before appearing in his first game.

Instead, he’ll immediately get an opportunity to play in front of the Bell Centre crowd.

Larkin was acquired by Montreal in Sunday’s blockbuster trade, which sent Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, and multiple draft selections to Detroit. The Red Wings also included two draft picks in the transaction.

Following the trade, a report from Sportsnet’s Eric Engels indicated that people close to Larkin described him as elated about joining the Canadiens. That reported excitement about his fresh start makes Monday’s immediate debut even more interesting.

Larkin finished his Detroit career with 278 goals and 649 points in 818 regular-season games. He now joins a Montreal team hoping his experience and offensive ability can help fuel a deep Stanley Cup Playoff run.

For Red Wings fans planning to watch Monday night’s game, seeing Larkin in a Canadiens uniform will already take some getting used to. Seeing him wearing No. 89 instead of his familiar No. 71 might make it feel even stranger.

Larkin and the Canadiens are scheduled to face the Kings tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

And just like that, No. 71 in Detroit has become No. 89 in Montreal.