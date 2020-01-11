Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1.

The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the ranks on the team and is presumed by many to be the obvious choice to don the “C” when a new captain is officially named.

And on Friday night against the Ottawa Senators, he made a bit of history. With his second period tally, Larkin overtook former Red Wing John Ogrodnick for the 6th most points by a Detroit player age 23 or younger with 242.

DYLAN LARKIN, WHAT A PLAY! pic.twitter.com/30QGnt6vt7 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 11, 2020

He’ll need another 27 points this season in order to take sole possession of 5th place on the list. The five players ahead of him? Steve Yzerman (565), Marcel Dionne (366), Gordie Howe (343), Sergei Fedorov (299) and Dale McCourt (269).

Pretty good company for a kid who grew up cheering for the team!