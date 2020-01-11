44.7 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

By Michael Whitaker

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1.

The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the ranks on the team and is presumed by many to be the obvious choice to don the “C” when a new captain is officially named.

Embed from Getty Images

And on Friday night against the Ottawa Senators, he made a bit of history. With his second period tally, Larkin overtook former Red Wing John Ogrodnick for the 6th most points by a Detroit player age 23 or younger with 242.

He’ll need another 27 points this season in order to take sole possession of 5th place on the list. The five players ahead of him? Steve Yzerman (565), Marcel Dionne (366), Gordie Howe (343), Sergei Fedorov (299) and Dale McCourt (269).

Pretty good company for a kid who grew up cheering for the team!

