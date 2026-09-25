Dylan Larkin Will Miss Red Wings’ Preseason Finale

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will not play in Detroit’s final preseason game. Larkin has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has not played at all during the preseason.

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The final preseason game for Detroit will be on Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena, with a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

Dylan Larkin will not be suiting up for the Red Wings on Saturday

Helene St. James was at Red Wings practice on Friday, Sept. 25. She reported on the chances of Larkin playing on Saturday and said, “Per McLellan, Dylan Larkin (upper body) will miss Red Wings’ last exhibition game, did not play in first 3.” Larkin was on the ice for the session, but was not participating in any line rushes with the team.

What Dylan Larkin’s absence means for opening night

Larkin requested a trade after last season, and the Red Wings announced on Sept. 11 that he would report to training camp without the captaincy he had held since January 2021. Detroit will start the 2026-27 season without a captain.

It is not a surprise that the Red Wings are holding him out. Are they holding him out to make sure he gets healthy enough to be traded, or so he does not get injured again before the Friday, Oct. 2 home opener against the New York Rangers?

Larkin being on the ice at practice is a good sign, but him not taking line rushes may mean that he is not that close to returning. It remains to be seen how serious this upper-body injury is, and what it means for Detroit’s opening night roster.