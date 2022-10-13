Dylan Larkin outlines how Red Wings can enjoy successful season

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process this upcoming season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.

With Opening Night right around the corner, the Red Wings have made the decision on their lineup for tomorrow’s game against the Montreal Canadiens that will see the likes of Filip Zadina and Pius Suter designated as healthy scratches. But for Larkin, that’s simply a testament to the depth on the roster.

“It’s something that we haven’t had in a while, I don’t know the lineup for sure, but I do know throughout an 82 game season you need everyone. You never know what can happen and when your number will be called. It’s great to have the depth, and we’ll need it throughout the season.” Dylan Larkin via DetroitRedWings.com

The Red Wings last qualified for the playoffs in the 2015-16 NHL season, which was Larkin’s rookie campaign. Since then, it’s been six consecutive years on the outside looking in. What exactly would constitute a successful year for Detroit in Larkin’s mind?

Certainly an improvement from last year, I hope and I expect that we’re in the fight all the way. And we’re not getting to the trade deadline and looking to send guys out; we’re trying to stick with what we have or even add something, and be right there in the hunt. If you get hot at the right time, you never know what could happen.” Dylan Larkin via DetroitRedWings.com

Tomorrow’s game between the Red Wings and Canadiens is scheduled to begin just after 7:00 PM EST, with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.