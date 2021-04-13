Dylan Larkin posts heartfelt message for Anthony Mantha on Instagram

Anthony Mantha is no longer a member of the Detroit Red Wings as he was traded to the Washington Capitals just before the NHL Trade Deadline passed on Monday afternoon.
The news of Manta being traded shocked Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin, who has been friends with Mantha for the past seven years.
On Tuesday, Larkin took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Mantha.
