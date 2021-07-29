Dylan Larkin posts thoughtful message after Luke Glendening’s departure

He’s a Michigan native, attended the University of Michigan, and only suited up for the Detroit Red Wings during his NHL career. But now, forward Luke Glendening is ready for a new challenge.

He agreed to a free-agent deal earlier today with the Dallas Stars, departing Detroit after 554 career games in the Motor City. And for his teammates, it’s tough to see him go – notably, for captain Dylan Larkin.

Originally signed as an undrafted free-agent out of the University of Michigan in 2012, Glendening has established himself as one of the more underrated defensive forwards in the NHL today. This past season, he tallied six goals with nine assists.