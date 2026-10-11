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TodayLionsat ARI · 4:25 PMStarts in 5h 55m · Fox

Dylan Larkin Breaks Silence on Canadiens Fans Chanting ‘We Want Larkin’

Dylan Larkin Canadiens fans
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Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has heard plenty of boos since requesting a trade during the offseason, but Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens brought something he never expected. Instead of jeering him, Canadiens fans repeatedly chanted “WE WANT LAR-KIN!” throughout the first two periods at the Bell Centre.

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Following Detroit’s 1-0 shootout loss, Larkin addressed the unusual reception and admitted it was something he never imagined experiencing during his NHL career.

NHL: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Reacts to Canadiens Fans’ Chants

Speaking to reporters after the game, Larkin acknowledged that the chants caught him off guard, but he also expressed appreciation for Montreal’s passionate fanbase.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, Larkin said:

“It was interesting. I mean, I never would have imagined that in this building and in my career. But they’re passionate fans. It’s one of the best, the best atmosphere in hockey. They’re knowledgeable and they love their team. So that’s how I read into it.”

Red Wings Teammates Stayed Focused on the Game

Red Wings teammate Lucas Raymond also addressed the chants, though he suggested the players were more concerned with what was happening on the ice.

“First time for everything, but I mean, you’re focused on the game. You don’t really hear it.”

Larkin’s name had already become a major storyline in Montreal before he spoke, with Canadiens fans openly campaigning for the Red Wings center through the first two periods of Saturday’s game.

Could Dylan Larkin Actually End Up in Montreal?

While Canadiens fans would clearly welcome Larkin, there’s a significant obstacle standing in the way of a potential trade. The 30-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year contract, and Montreal reportedly isn’t among the teams he would currently approve a trade to.

Interestingly, NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently identified Montreal as a team with the assets necessary to acquire Larkin. However, having the pieces to complete a trade and convincing Larkin to waive his no-trade protection are two very different things.

Larkin’s comments Saturday night certainly showed respect for Montreal’s hockey atmosphere, but they shouldn’t be mistaken for an indication that he’s reconsidering his preferred destinations. When asked separately about the possibility of playing for the Canadiens, Larkin declined to speculate, emphasizing that he remains a member of the Red Wings.

For now, Larkin remains in Detroit, and his future continues to generate attention around the NHL. But after Saturday night, one thing is clear: Canadiens fans have made their feelings known, and Larkin definitely heard them.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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