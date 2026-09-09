New Dylan Larkin Report Raises Stakes for Red Wings Before Camp

The Dylan Larkin situation has spent most of the summer stuck in an uncomfortable holding pattern. A new report gives it a little more edge with Detroit Red Wings training camp barely a week away.

Michael Russo of The Athletic, speaking on KFAN, has reported that Larkin is not taking part in the Red Wings’ captain’s practice while his trade request remains unresolved. Russo has also continued to connect Larkin strongly to Minnesota, reporting that the Wild remain interested and that Larkin still wants to land there.

According to @RussoHockey, Detroit Captain Dylan Larkin is NOT attending Red Wings Captain's practice this week and still wants to be traded (to MN). 👀



"[Larkin is] the one calling the shots. He wants to be here (MN). That, to me, is what it comes down to… And it's going to… pic.twitter.com/AkunsGtizp — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) September 9, 2026

The significance is not that Larkin has suddenly threatened to skip training camp. Nobody has credibly reported that. In fact, Russo previously said he had gotten no indication that Larkin intended to stay away once official camp begins.

But a captain absent from captain’s practice while asking to leave his hometown franchise? Yeah, that is going to get noticed.

Captain’s Practice Changes the Temperature, Not the Facts

There is an important line Detroit fans should not cross here.

Captain’s practices are informal offseason workouts, not official team activities. Larkin’s absence does not constitute a holdout, and the available reporting does not establish why he isn’t participating. Turning this into “Larkin refuses to report” would be getting several strides ahead of the puck.

Still, context matters.

The trade request first surfaced in June, and Steve Yzerman later publicly confirmed that Larkin’s agent had requested a move. Yzerman also made clear that Detroit would act according to what was best for the Red Wings rather than guarantee a trade.

Months later, Larkin remains a Red Wing. His request remains unresolved. And Detroit still hasn’t completed the front-office transition that has complicated virtually every major hockey decision on its plate.

That makes this absence more interesting than it would be during an ordinary September.

The real test begins Sept. 17, when the Red Wings officially open training camp at the BELFOR Training Center.

The expectation has been that, absent a trade, Larkin will report and play. That possibility was already becoming increasingly realistic as camp approached, even though there has been no indication that he has withdrawn his request.

Russo’s latest reporting doesn’t overturn that expectation. It does make the next eight days harder to dismiss as routine preseason runway.

Minnesota remains interested. Larkin reportedly remains interested in Minnesota. Detroit still needs a return substantial enough to justify trading its No. 1 center, and Larkin’s no-trade protection prevents the Red Wings from simply shopping him to the highest bidder. That basic problem has been there all summer.

Now the captain isn’t skating in captain’s practice.

Maybe that winds up meaning very little. If Larkin walks into camp Sept. 17, puts on the Winged Wheel and goes to work, this becomes another odd chapter in an already strange offseason.

If he doesn’t, Detroit’s uncomfortable summer becomes something else entirely.