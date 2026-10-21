Dylan Larkin and Red Wings management have, in Jim Devellano’s words, “kissed and made up.” Devellano made the comments on the latest episode of Ozzy and Keats, a podcast about all things Red Wings hosted by John Keating and Chris Osgood. They landed a day after Larkin’s ten-team trade destination list came out. Jim Devellano said,

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“From our end, so I’m talking about our manager; I’m talking about Todd McLellan, our coach, and me kind of as the old godfather on the side. We kinda kissed and made up, okay; we kissed and made up. As I’ve said to Dylan personally, let bygones be bygones.”

He’s the godfather of hockey in Detroit. Jim Devellano isn’t running the Red Wings anymore but he has knowledge from the inside. Who knows if/when the Wings move Dylan Larkin to another team? Jimmy D’s take here, at least right now, shared on the brand new @OzzyandKeats… pic.twitter.com/9K1YtVxz70 — John Keating (@JohnKeatingTV) October 21, 2026

The manager Devellano refers to is Shawn Horcoff, who has run Detroit’s front office as interim general manager since Steve Yzerman stepped down on July 15. Todd McLellan is the head coach.

Why Jim Devellano’s Word Carries Weight

For those of you who don’t know, Devellano was a famed general manager of the Red Wings from 1982 to 1990 and again from 1994 to 1997, and he is now the club’s senior vice president and alternate governor. Jim is highly respected, not only in Detroit, but in the NHL as a whole. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2010.

Why the Timing Matters for Dylan Larkin

This doesn’t mean a whole lot on its own, but it does open up the possibility of Dylan Larkin staying in Detroit. The fact of the matter is, the Red Wings are a better team with Larkin in the lineup. Daily Faceoff reported that the interview was recorded several days before the report that Larkin had widened his list to 10 teams, which puts these quotes ahead of that news. So, as it stands, Larkin and the Wings may have made up, but his trade request still stands.

There is one more piece of the backdrop. Larkin has not worn the C since the Red Wings took the captaincy away from him before training camp in September, and Detroit opened this season without a captain.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Do the Red Wings Need Dylan Larkin?

Personally, I think we do and wish every day to see reports that he is staying. But I’m also a realist and know deep down that he is already gone and that the Wings need to learn how to play their game without Larkin. This season cannot be the season where the entire team crumbles when Larkin is gone, like it has when he got injured in previous seasons. Our young difference makers like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard need to fill that hole, while more seasoned young guys like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond need to adjust their game to one that doesn’t involve their previous captain. If he stays or if he goes, I just want it to happen; this in-between time has been brutal for me, and I’m sure it has been for the fans as well.