Dylan Larkin Makes Eye-Opening Admission About Trust Inside Red Wings Locker Room

Dylan Larkin finally got back on the ice Tuesday night, scored a goal, picked up an assist and helped the Detroit Red Wings earn their first victory of the season. But after Detroit’s 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators, the former captain made it clear that one strong performance did not magically erase everything that happened during a turbulent offseason.

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Larkin’s trade request, subsequent removal as captain and hostile reception from portions of the fanbase have dominated the conversation around Detroit for weeks. Even after Larkin responded to the boos with a goal, he acknowledged afterward that repairing relationships inside the Red Wings locker room could be a much longer process.

Dylan Larkin Admits Trust Will Take Time

Larkin was asked after the game whether he felt he had rebuilt trust with his teammates after previously saying he wanted to earn it back through his actions. His response was revealing because he did not attempt to pretend the situation had already been resolved after one night.

“I don’t know about trust,” Larkin said. “That thing usually takes time. But I know with a group of guys in hockey, it’s through your actions, not your words.”

That answer provides a window into where Larkin believes he currently stands inside the organization. He knows that his return against Ottawa was only the beginning of what could become a season-long attempt to rebuild relationships with teammates, coaches and fans.

It is also consistent with what Larkin said when training camp opened in September. At the time, he acknowledged that he wished he could show through his actions how he intended to rebuild trust following a trade request that dramatically altered his standing with the franchise.

One Game Cannot Erase a Complicated Offseason

The significance of Larkin’s comments goes well beyond whether teammates like him or support him personally. Detroit spent years with Larkin as the face of the franchise and the unquestioned captain, so his offseason trade request represented a major fracture between one of the team’s most important players and the organization he had represented for his entire NHL career.

The Red Wings responded by entering the season without Larkin wearing the captain’s “C,” and Larkin publicly accepted the consequences of his decision. That made Tuesday’s season debut much more than another player returning from an injury, particularly after he had already been booed during Opening Night introductions while unable to play.

Once Larkin finally stepped onto the ice against Ottawa, some fans continued booing him whenever he touched the puck. That atmosphere changed considerably after he scored, and the night ended with Larkin being announced as Detroit’s No. 1 star following a goal-and-assist performance.

Larkin Knows Actions Matter More Than Words

What happened after the game may ultimately prove more important than what happened during it. Larkin returned to the dressing room and acknowledged that seeing teammates waiting for him meant something personally after everything the group had been through.

“There’s a lot of people in here that I love deeply and mean a lot to me in my career,” Larkin said after describing his return as emotional. “It’s pretty emotional coming back in.”

That does not sound like a player disconnected from the people inside Detroit’s locker room. At the same time, his answer about trust suggests Larkin understands that relationships can remain complicated even when teammates genuinely care about one another.

For Detroit, that makes the next several weeks worth watching closely. If Larkin continues producing, competing and helping the Red Wings win games, those actions could gradually quiet a storyline that threatened to consume the beginning of the season.

Winning Could Change Everything

There probably isn’t a press conference answer capable of repairing Larkin’s relationship with everyone involved. There also isn’t a single goal, assist or victory that can erase an offseason in which Detroit’s longtime captain asked to leave.

But winning has a funny way of accelerating the healing process in professional sports. Larkin’s first game back gave the Red Wings their first victory, produced his first goal of the season and showed exactly what he meant when he said actions would have to carry more weight than words.

The trust may not be completely back yet, and Larkin isn’t pretending otherwise. Tuesday night, however, was a pretty convincing first step.