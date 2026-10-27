The Detroit Red Wings have a difficult decision to make regarding Dylan Larkin, and what happened Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers offered another reminder of why trading their former captain won’t be easy. With his future in Detroit still uncertain, Larkin delivered a clutch goal that helped rescue the Red Wings from what appeared to be another frustrating defeat.

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Trailing by a goal in the final two minutes of regulation, Detroit desperately needed someone to step up against Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Larkin answered the call, scoring with 1:26 remaining to force overtime before the Red Wings eventually secured a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory.

The performance came at an intriguing time, considering the ongoing trade speculation surrounding Detroit’s longtime center. While one goal won’t resolve his future with the organization, it certainly reinforces why the Red Wings should think carefully before parting ways with him.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Delivers When Detroit Needs Him Most

Things weren’t looking particularly promising for the Red Wings late in Monday’s game at Rogers Place. Edmonton forward Colton Dach had given the Oilers a 3-2 lead with just 3:28 remaining, leaving Detroit scrambling to find another equalizer.

With rookie goaltender Michal Postava pulled for an extra attacker, Lucas Raymond sent a pass toward Larkin near the Edmonton crease. The puck arrived in Larkin’s skates, but he quickly kicked it onto his stick and slipped it between goaltender Tristan Jarry’s pads to tie the game.

Larkin’s goal came at 18:34 of the third period, giving the Red Wings new life when it appeared their comeback hopes were fading. It was his second goal of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a much better time.

Postava then made a crucial save on Evan Bouchard with nine seconds remaining in overtime, preserving the tie and sending the game to a shootout. Raymond scored Detroit’s only shootout goal, while Postava denied McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to complete an impressive comeback victory.

For Larkin, the goal represented another example of the impact he can have in critical situations. For the Red Wings’ front office, it also served as a reminder of what the team stands to lose if a trade eventually materializes.

Dylan Larkin’s Trade Situation Remains Unresolved

Monday’s performance came just hours after another significant report involving Larkin’s uncertain future in Detroit. The 30-year-old requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, and despite returning to the lineup this fall, his situation remains unresolved.

The Red Wings have reportedly received multiple trade offers for Larkin, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is reportedly holding out for a considerably better return. NHL insider Nick Kypreos indicated that Detroit has several offers considered fair, though the organization is looking for a package that delivers substantially more value.

That approach makes sense when considering everything Larkin provides. Detroit isn’t simply evaluating a veteran forward with an expensive contract; the organization must determine how to replace a proven top-six center who scored 34 goals last season.

Larkin’s late goal against Edmonton doesn’t necessarily make another team more willing to surrender premium assets. However, it provides a timely example of why Detroit would be taking a significant gamble by accepting an underwhelming return.

Larkin’s Actions Are Backing Up His Words

One of the most interesting aspects of Larkin’s situation is how he has handled himself since publicly acknowledging his trade request. Despite losing the captaincy after six seasons wearing the “C,” the Michigan native has continued preparing to contribute to the team while his future remains uncertain.

“I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences. I understand why that decision was made. I’m going to be a professional about it,” Larkin said during training camp.

Larkin’s comments made it clear that he understood the seriousness of his decision and its consequences. His performance against Edmonton offered another example of that professionalism, as he delivered a critical goal despite the uncertainty surrounding his long-term role.

Monday’s game also does not establish any change in Larkin’s trade request. Scoring a clutch goal and remaining committed to helping his teammates win are not the same thing as deciding to stay in Detroit for the remainder of his career.

For Red Wings fans, that distinction is important. Larkin can continue producing meaningful moments in Detroit while still hoping to eventually pursue a new opportunity elsewhere.

Trading Larkin Could Create Another Major Problem for the Red Wings

The biggest concern with trading Larkin isn’t necessarily losing his leadership or the emotional connection he has developed with Detroit fans. It’s replacing his production and responsibilities at a position where the Red Wings cannot afford another significant weakness.

Larkin scored 34 goals during the 2025-26 season, extending his streak to five consecutive 30-goal campaigns. That’s consistent offensive production from a player who has spent his entire NHL career carrying significant expectations in Detroit.

His expanded list of 10 acceptable trade destinations gives Horcoff additional flexibility to pursue a deal, but more potential destinations don’t automatically guarantee an acceptable offer. The Red Wings still need to determine whether another organization can provide enough value to make losing Larkin worthwhile.

A package involving young NHL-ready talent and premium future assets could make sense if Detroit believes those pieces improve its long-term outlook. On the other hand, surrendering an established top-six center primarily for uncertain future assets could leave the current roster in an even more difficult position.

Monday night’s game offered a perfect example of that dilemma. When Detroit needed a goal to avoid a regulation defeat, Larkin provided it, and his teammates were able to finish the job.

Dylan Larkin Gives the Red Wings Something to Think About

Detroit improved to 5-4-3 with its victory over Edmonton, finishing its four-game road trip with a 2-1-1 record. Postava rightfully earned plenty of attention for his remarkable first NHL start, but the Red Wings never would have reached the shootout without Larkin’s late-game heroics.

The reality is that one dramatic goal shouldn’t determine how Detroit handles one of its most important organizational decisions. Horcoff still needs to evaluate the available offers, Larkin’s wishes, the team’s future at center, and whether trading him would actually move the franchise closer to its goals.

However, moments like Monday night highlight the risk involved in moving a player who has been such an important part of Detroit’s lineup. If the Red Wings eventually trade Larkin, they need to make absolutely certain they’re receiving enough value to justify the loss.

Dylan Larkin may still be headed for a future outside Detroit, but against the Edmonton Oilers, he delivered a powerful reminder of why the Red Wings shouldn’t be in any hurry to give him away. His future remains uncertain, but his ability to make a difference when the game is on the line certainly isn’t.