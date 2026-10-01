Dylan Larkin won’t be in the Detroit Red Wings lineup when the 2026-27 season begins Friday night. That doesn’t necessarily mean No. 71 will be completely absent from Opening Night at Little Caesars Arena.

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Larkin has officially been ruled out for Detroit’s first two games while recovering from an upper-body injury. But the possibility of him being part of the Opening Night presentation would create an intriguing scene considering everything that has happened between Larkin and the organization since last season ended.

Dylan Larkin Won’t Play on Opening Night

Todd McLellan confirmed Thursday that Larkin will miss Friday’s opener against the New York Rangers as well as Sunday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old center remains day-to-day, with Detroit hoping he could be ready for the third game of the season.

“He’s working with the training staff to push through,” McLellan said. “I’m hoping Game 3.”

It’s a disappointing development after Larkin appeared to be moving closer to a return. He had participated in six consecutive practices entering Thursday, although he had not returned to his usual spot on one of Detroit’s regular lines.

Now the question isn’t whether Larkin will play Friday. It’s whether Red Wings fans will see him before the puck drops.

Opening Night Could Produce a Fascinating Moment

Larkin’s potential presence would carry significantly more weight than the typical introduction of an injured player.

He requested a trade during the offseason, is no longer Detroit’s captain and enters the season with his long-term future unresolved. The situation has continued to generate speculation, including recent reporting about what Detroit could be seeking in a Larkin trade.

Larkin has also acknowledged that rebuilding trust with Red Wings fans is part of what comes next.

“I want to be out there,” Larkin said earlier in camp while discussing the unfortunate timing of his injury. “This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans.”

That makes Friday different.

Red Wings Open Their 101st Season Against the Rangers

The Red Wings will officially begin their 101st NHL season with an Original Six matchup against the Rangers, but one of the night’s most interesting moments could occur before the game even starts.

Larkin won’t be playing.

If No. 71 is introduced to the Little Caesars Arena crowd, however, everyone will be listening to the reaction.