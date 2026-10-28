Well, that didn’t take long.

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After Dylan Larkin was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s Detroit Red Wings practice, speculation immediately began swirling about whether the former captain was injured, sick, or possibly on the verge of being traded.

Fortunately, Red Wings fans now have their answer.

And it’s much less dramatic than some might have expected.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Maintenance Day Explains Absence

According to Helene St. James, Larkin’s absence from Wednesday’s practice was simply a maintenance day, and TSN’s practice report listed him the same way.

That’s it.

Earlier in the day, Larkin’s absence raised eyebrows when he wasn’t included in Detroit’s practice line combinations.

As we reported earlier Wednesday, the situation generated questions because of Larkin’s unresolved trade request and his previous upper-body injury.

But the latest update provides a much more ordinary explanation.

There is no indication that Wednesday’s absence was related to a trade or a new injury.

Larkin’s Future With Red Wings Still Uncertain

While Wednesday’s practice mystery has been solved, Larkin’s long-term future in Detroit remains a separate issue.

The 30-year-old center requested a trade during the offseason, and his list of acceptable destinations has reportedly expanded to 10 teams.

However, Red Wings management has continued expressing its desire to keep Larkin in Detroit. Red Wings alternate governor Jim Devellano recently discussed efforts to repair the relationship, even as the trade request remains unresolved.

For now, there’s no reason to connect Wednesday’s missed practice to those discussions.

Larkin needed a maintenance day. Nothing more has been established.

Red Wings fans can cross one concern off their list, even if the bigger questions surrounding his future aren’t going away anytime soon.