Dylan Larkin Practices Again, Still Not on a Line

Detroit Red Wings centerman Dylan Larkin has been dealing with an upper-body injury. He was at practice on Wednesday for the Red Wings, his first skate with the group this fall.

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Dylan Larkin Is Still Off the Line Chart

Detroit Free Press reporter Helene St. James posted another update from Friday’s practice: “Dylan Larkin (upper body) on for Red Wings practice again, still not part of a regular line.

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Wings play last exhibition game Sat. vs CBJ at LCA.”

It is a good sign that Larkin was at practice again, but he has not been participating on a regular line. Andrew Copp has been centering the top line between Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond all camp. Coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday that there is a chance Larkin plays Saturday against Columbus at Little Caesars Arena, the last exhibition game before the season opener, but that the Red Wings have to be smart about it. It could be interesting to see if he could be ready for the opener or not.

Larkin Requested Trade in the Offseason

Larkin did request a trade in the offseason, and he is still with the team for now. Detroit responded by going into 2026-27 without a captain, a decision Larkin said he understood, and he reported to camp anyway. There are many people wondering if Larkin will suit up this season for the Red Wings or not. If he does get cleared from his upper-body injury at some point before the season starts, then it would be a surprise not to see him in uniform for Detroit sooner rather than later.