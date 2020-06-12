41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Dylan Larkin Red Wings/Tigers mashup jersey is perfection [Photos]

Detroit Red Wings News
By Don Drysdale

Let’s face it, some people are infinitely more creative than others and this is certainly one of those instances.

Take a look as a fan who goes by the name of @skubiesjerseys on Instagram created a Dylan Larkin mashup concept jersey featuring the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers.

Make sure to scroll through the photos so you can see the detail that went into creating this absolutely amazing jersey.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

