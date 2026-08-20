Major Dylan Larkin Development Emerges With Red Wings Camp Approaching

The Dylan Larkin saga is headed toward a scenario that once seemed difficult to imagine.

Unless the Detroit Red Wings trade their captain in the coming weeks, the expectation is that Larkin will report to training camp and play for Detroit.

That does not mean Larkin has changed his mind about wanting out. There has been no indication that his trade request has been withdrawn. But with training camp approaching and no trade completed, the possibility of Larkin refusing to report apparently should not be expected.

And that could make September extremely interesting in Hockeytown.

Dylan Larkin Expected to Report to Red Wings Camp

The possibility of Larkin holding out has naturally become part of the conversation as his trade request remains unresolved.

Bob Duff recently addressed that possibility and essentially shut it down.

“He might not. In fact, he will not,” Duff wrote when discussing whether Larkin could refuse to report.

The reasoning is fairly straightforward. Larkin carries an $8.7 million cap hit and is under contract through the 2030-31 season. Refusing to report could potentially put his salary at risk and would do little to help Detroit find an acceptable trade.

It also would not exactly improve Larkin’s standing with teams considering whether to acquire him.

So while the relationship between Larkin and the Red Wings remains complicated, the latest expectation is becoming clearer.

If he is still a Red Wing when camp begins, he is expected to be there.

The Trade Request Hasn’t Gone Away

This should not be confused with a reconciliation.

As Helene St. James recently reported, Larkin’s trade request remained in place even after Steve Yzerman stepped away as Detroit’s general manager.

There has been no credible indication since then that Larkin has reversed course.

Yzerman publicly confirmed the trade request following the NHL Draft, saying Larkin’s representative had also provided Detroit with a short list of teams the captain would consider joining.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said. “I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

That remains the issue.

Larkin can want a trade. Detroit can be willing to listen. But the Red Wings still have to receive enough value to justify moving their top center.

So far, that deal has not materialized.

Red Wings Could Be Headed for an Awkward Training Camp

This is where things could get uncomfortable.

Larkin has been Detroit’s captain since January 2021. He has spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings and has become the face of the franchise during one of the most frustrating stretches in team history.

Now he could walk into training camp wearing the captain’s “C” while everyone in the building knows he asked to leave.

That creates questions Todd McLellan and the Red Wings will have to answer immediately.

Does Larkin remain captain?

How does he address his teammates?

What does he say publicly about his trade request?

And perhaps most importantly, can Detroit prevent the situation from becoming the dominant storyline surrounding the team?

We recently examined whether Larkin could actually begin the season as Detroit’s captain. The possibility looked increasingly realistic then.

It looks even more realistic now.

Reporting Could Actually Help Detroit

As uncomfortable as the situation may become, having Larkin report could ultimately benefit the Red Wings.

Detroit does not have to panic.

Larkin remains under contract for five more seasons, and his no trade protection gives him significant control over where he goes. Those factors make a quick deal difficult, but they also mean the Red Wings do not have to dump him simply because training camp is approaching.

If Larkin reports, plays well and handles the situation professionally, Detroit can continue waiting for the right offer.

The trade market could change. Another contender could suffer an injury. A team could stumble out of the gate. Larkin could expand the list of destinations he is willing to consider.

Or perhaps a new general manager could sit down with Larkin and determine whether there is any path toward repairing the relationship.

There are plenty of possibilities.

A holdout would probably close doors.

Reporting keeps them open.

Bottom Line

Dylan Larkin still wants to be traded, but that apparently does not mean he intends to stay home until Detroit grants his request.

Unless something changes before training camp, the Red Wings should prepare for the possibility that their captain will walk back into the building, put on the Winged Wheel and go back to work.

That would not end the Dylan Larkin story.

It might make it even bigger.

Detroit could soon have a captain leading a team he asked to leave, a franchise trying to protect its trade leverage and a fan base watching every interaction for clues about what comes next.

Welcome to what could be one of the most fascinating Red Wings training camps in years.