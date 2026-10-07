Dylan Larkin heard the boos. Then he gave Detroit Red Wings fans something to cheer about.

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After being booed whenever he touched the puck early in his 2026-27 season debut Tuesday night, Larkin responded in the best way possible. He scored. The former Red Wings captain buried his first goal of the season against the Ottawa Senators, giving Detroit its first lead of the young campaign in the process.

It was quite a turnaround. Only minutes earlier, Larkin’s first shift had been accompanied by boos from the fans inside Little Caesars Arena.

Dylan Larkin Answers the Boos

Larkin’s return was always going to be one of the biggest stories of the night after his offseason trade request and subsequent removal as captain. He missed Detroit’s first two games with an upper-body injury, making Tuesday his first game action since everything changed between him and the organization.

The reception was immediate. Larkin was booed when he stepped onto the ice, and the reaction intensified when he first touched the puck, continuing the hostile reception he received during Opening Night introductions while injured.

Then Larkin flipped the script.

Viktor Arvidsson sent the puck into the middle, where Larkin finished the play by beating Ottawa goaltender Samuel Ersson between the pads. The goal gave Detroit a 2-1 advantage and, according to The Hockey News, represented the first time the Red Wings had held a lead this season.

Dylan Larkin scored in his season debut for the Red Wings. 2-1 Detroit lead pic.twitter.com/yBSvX0xQyt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 6, 2026

Suddenly, boos weren’t the dominant sound at Little Caesars Arena anymore. The fans who had been letting Larkin hear it were now cheering a goal from the same player.

From Boos to Cheers in Minutes

That’s what makes Larkin’s goal such a fascinating moment in what promises to be a complicated season. The relationship between Larkin and Red Wings fans clearly hasn’t healed, but fans also aren’t going to sit on their hands when he puts the puck in the net.

Larkin was booed every time he touched the puck during his opening shift after asking Detroit to trade him during the offseason. His trade request remains unresolved, meaning the Red Wings are now trying to win games with their former captain while knowing he would prefer to continue his career somewhere else.

That creates an unusual dynamic. Fans can be furious that Larkin wants out while simultaneously wanting him to score every time he jumps over the boards wearing the Winged Wheel.

Tuesday night provided the perfect example.

Larkin heard boos when he touched the puck. He heard cheers after putting it into the net.

Welcome to the Dylan Larkin experience in 2026-27.

Larkin Gives Detroit Exactly What It Needed

Beyond the drama, Detroit desperately needed the goal. The Red Wings entered Tuesday 0-2 and had managed only two goals through their first two games, making Larkin’s return particularly important for an offense searching for a spark.

Detroit activated Larkin from injured reserve earlier Tuesday, and he immediately returned to a prominent offensive role. He centered a line with Lucas Raymond and Arvidsson while also returning to Detroit’s power-play unit.

Larkin produced 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last season, so whatever anyone thinks about his trade request, Detroit is a more dangerous offensive team when No. 71 is available. His first goal of the season didn’t take long to reinforce that point.

There will undoubtedly be more boos as long as Larkin remains a Red Wing with an outstanding trade request. Tuesday night showed there is also one very simple way for him to change the conversation.

Keep scoring.