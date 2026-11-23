Mark your calendars, Detroit Red Wings fans, because Feb. 18, 2027, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated nights of the entire NHL season. That’s when Dylan Larkin is scheduled to return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

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And considering everything that happened before his departure, this could get interesting in a hurry.

Larkin’s 11-year career in Detroit officially ended Sunday when the Red Wings traded their former captain to Montreal in a blockbuster deal. But while the transaction finally brought an end to months of speculation, frustration, and controversy, there’s one chapter of this story that still needs to be written.

How will Red Wings fans react when Larkin returns wearing a Canadiens sweater?

If what happened earlier this season is any indication, the atmosphere could be absolutely electric.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Already Knows What It’s Like to Be Booed in Detroit

When Larkin requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, plenty of Red Wings fans weren’t thrilled. The frustration became impossible to ignore when Detroit opened its season against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.

Larkin was loudly booed during pregame introductions, and the hostile reception continued when he returned to the lineup against the Ottawa Senators four days later.

However, Larkin managed to turn that second night around in a hurry.

After hearing boos early in the game, he scored a goal, added an assist, and helped Detroit defeat Ottawa 5-3. By the time he was named the game’s No. 1 star, much of the hostility had turned into cheers.

That was before things got even uglier.

Larkin eventually informed the organization that he would no longer play while awaiting a trade, leading to an unpaid suspension. After several more weeks of uncertainty, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff finally completed the deal that sent the longtime Red Wings center to Montreal.

Now, imagine what the atmosphere could be like when he returns as an opponent.

February 18 Could Be One of the Loudest Nights at Little Caesars Arena

According to the Red Wings’ official schedule, Montreal visits Detroit on Thursday, Feb. 18, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. The Canadiens are also scheduled to return to Little Caesars Arena on March 20.

That first matchup, however, will carry considerably more emotion.

Larkin wasn’t just another player who passed through Detroit. The Waterford native grew up in Michigan, played college hockey at the University of Michigan, and became the face of the franchise during one of the most frustrating stretches in Red Wings history.

In 818 games with Detroit, Larkin recorded 278 goals and 649 points, ranking 10th in franchise history in both categories. Those are significant accomplishments for a player who spent more than a decade representing his hometown organization.

But his departure was anything but ordinary.

As NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika noted, Larkin’s final months in Detroit included losing the captaincy, enduring boos from the home crowd, and ultimately being suspended without pay after refusing to play.

That’s not exactly the traditional farewell for a longtime franchise cornerstone.

Will Red Wings Fans Boo Dylan Larkin or Give Him a Standing Ovation?

Here’s what makes Feb. 18 so fascinating. Nobody knows exactly how Detroit fans will respond when Larkin takes the ice wearing Montreal’s famous red, white, and blue sweater.

Some will undoubtedly remember the player who spent 11 seasons trying to help the Red Wings return to prominence. Others may have a difficult time overlooking how his tenure ended, particularly his trade request and decision to stop playing.

And then there’s the possibility of the Red Wings organization recognizing his years of service with a tribute video.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it would create another potentially emotional moment in an already complicated homecoming.

Interestingly, Montreal fans had already made their feelings about Larkin clear before the trade. When Detroit visited Bell Centre on Oct. 10, Canadiens supporters chanted for him to join their team, giving the former Red Wings captain a taste of the reception awaiting him in Montreal.

The contrast between those two fan bases could make his return to Detroit even more compelling.

One thing is certain: Feb. 18 won’t feel like just another regular-season game between two Original Six franchises.

It will be Dylan Larkin’s first scheduled return to the place he once called home, wearing the uniform of another team.

And every Red Wings fan will have an opinion about it.