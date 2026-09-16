Dylan Larkin’s Return Won’t Solve the Red Wings’ Biggest Problem

Dylan Larkin returning to training camp gives the Detroit Red Wings their most important center back on the ice. It does not give them a solution to their dependence on him.

That is the larger issue facing interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. Detroit must address Larkin’s future while building an offense that can withstand more than one outcome.

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According to Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now, Larkin plans to discuss his future with Horcoff. His expected attendance Thursday does not establish that he has withdrawn his trade request or reached a new understanding with the organization.

The distinction carries real consequences. A productive conversation could help stabilize the relationship. But even if Larkin stays, Detroit still needs more scoring support down the middle.

Getting him through the door is one step. Giving the Red Wings a stronger foundation at center is another.

Dylan Larkin’s Return Preserves Production Detroit Needs

Allen highlights a revealing comparison: J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and Marco Kasper combined for fewer than 30 goals last season. Larkin has reached that mark in five consecutive seasons.

Without Larkin, Compher’s 11 goals would lead Detroit’s returning centers.

Those numbers explain why resolving a trade request and improving a roster are different assignments. Moving an unhappy player might settle one question while creating a substantial offensive vacancy.

The problem also extends beyond an individual position. Detroit ranked 30th in five-on-five goals last season, according to NHL.com’s season preview.

That leaves little room to assume other players can simply absorb a larger scoring burden. Increased opportunity can help a player develop, but it does not guarantee increased production.

For Detroit, the standard should be evidence that another center can carry more offense, rather than hope that someone will rise to the assignment.

Horcoff Faces Two Separate Decisions

The appointment of Horcoff as interim GM gives those conversations a clear executive counterpart. It does not make the underlying choices easier.

First, Detroit needs to determine whether it can establish a workable path forward with Larkin. Second, it needs to decide what kind of roster it intends to build around that outcome.

If Larkin remains, the priority should include reducing the offensive burden on him. Keeping the same dependence would leave the team vulnerable to injuries, scoring slumps and difficult matchups.

If he is traded, the return must be judged against Detroit’s intended timeline. Prospects and draft picks can hold substantial value without providing an immediate replacement at center.

Neither approach is automatically wrong. The mistake would be pursuing one timeline in the trade market while describing another to players and fans.

Camp Attendance Cannot Set Detroit’s Direction

Chris Ilitch has left substantial decisions to the organization’s next permanent hockey leader. In the meantime, Horcoff must manage a roster with immediate needs.

Larkin’s return provides continuity for camp. His discussions with Horcoff could provide clarity about the relationship.

Neither development, by itself, supplies another reliable source of goals at center.

Detroit needs a plan that accounts for Larkin’s production whether he stays or eventually leaves. Until it has one, his presence can help cover the weakness. It cannot eliminate it.