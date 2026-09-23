Dylan Larkin is Back With Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin was on the ice for his first Detroit Red Wings practice of the preseason Tuesday after missing the opening week while recovering from an upper-body injury.

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Helene St. James reported that Larkin did not appear ready to take a spot on a line during the practice, with more information expected after the session. Still, his return to the ice marks a meaningful step after the Red Wings began camp without their veteran center participating.

Dylan Larkin in first Red Wings practice of preseason, missed first week nursing upper-body injury.

Doesn't look like he's ready to be on a line yet, will find out more after practice. pic.twitter.com/LldTW3r9vg — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) September 23, 2026

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff previously said Larkin’s injury occurred during off-ice training and that he would need time before becoming available. Larkin also told reporters last week that he was pushing to get healthy and wanted to return as quickly as possible, according to the Red Wings.

Larkin’s Immediate Status Is Still Unclear

Larkin being back at practice does not necessarily mean he is ready for game action or a preseason lineup. St. James’ observation that he did not appear ready to join a line reinforces that Detroit is likely taking a measured approach with its top center.

The 30-year-old’s recovery comes as the franchise adjusts to a new front-office structure following Shawn Horcoff’s appointment as interim general manager. Detroit also remains focused on competing now, with Horcoff previously stating that another rebuild is “out of the question”.

For now, Larkin’s presence on the ice is encouraging. His readiness for a full practice workload, preseason action and the regular-season opener remains to be determined.