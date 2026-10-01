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Dylan Larkin Ruled Out for Opening Night

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Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin will miss Friday’s season opener against the New York Rangers. Free Press beat writer Helene St. James relayed the ruling from head coach Todd McLellan: “Per McLellan, Dylan Larkin ruled out for Red Wings season opener on Oct. 2 vs NYR and Sunday vs Winnipeg. Missed all preseason with upper-body injury.”

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Larkin hurt himself in off-ice training shortly before training camp opened, and the injury cost him the entire preseason. His availability had been listed as day to day as recently as Wednesday, so Thursday’s ruling settles a question that hung over opening night all week.

Missing the first two games of the 2026-27 NHL season should not come as a surprise. How long he stays out is the open question.

Dylan Larkin’s Next Chance to Play Is Oct. 6

The next chance Larkin could suit up for Detroit is either Tuesday, Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators or Friday, Oct. 9 against the Seattle Kraken. Both are at home. The Red Wings open the season with a four-game homestand and do not leave Detroit until Oct. 10 at Montreal.

Larkin’s Trade Request Still Hangs Over Detroit

If Larkin does not play in the first four games, the questions about his return will only get louder. He asked the Red Wings for a trade after last season and confirmed it on the first day of camp, and Detroit opened 2026-27 without a captain as a result. Fan frustration has already reached the point of a petition asking Chris Ilitch to sell the team. With that backdrop, it is fair to wonder whether Larkin is traded before he plays a game this season.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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