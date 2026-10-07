Larkin Answers the Boos as Red Wings Beat Ottawa

Dylan Larkin’s season debut ended the way almost nobody inside Little Caesars Arena expected it to. Booed on his first shift, the center who asked for a trade this summer and lost the captaincy that came with it scored Detroit’s go-ahead goal in the first period, assisted on another, and left the ice to cheers as the Red Wings beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 for their first win of the season. Alex DeBrincat scored twice, Lucas Raymond put up three assists, and Justin Faulk reached the 500th point of his career.

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Dylan Larkin’s Season Debut Answers the Boos

Larkin came off injured reserve for this one, and he did it without a letter on his chest. Detroit stripped him of the captaincy before training camp after he requested a trade in the offseason, and the Red Wings opened the season without naming a captain at all. That is the reason the building turned on him, and it is why the first shift sounded the way it did: Larkin was booed the moment he stepped on the ice, and again every time he touched the puck.

He answered it on the scoresheet, centering Raymond and Viktor Arvidsson. Larkin scored once and set up Arvidsson’s power-play goal in the second, finishing with a goal and an assist. The same roster move that activated Larkin also brought Sheldon Dries up from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions, with Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton going on injured reserve. Dries was not in the lineup. Rookie defenseman William Wallinder was, making his NHL debut, and Carter Mazur drew in for his first game of the season.

Detroit Sets the Pace

Good start for the Wings; they don’t look as disorganized as the beginnings of the last two games. Emmitt Finnie and Alex DeBrincat get shots on goal pretty early. Ottawa returns the favor, forcing John Gibson to make a save. Tim Stützle scores for his third goal of the season and puts Ottawa up by 1. Alex DeBrincat scores off a weird rebound and ties the game 1-1, a good answer. Carter Mazur picks up the second assist for his first career NHL point.

The Penalty Kill Finally Holds

As the second half of the period approaches, Detroit goes on the penalty kill, which hasn’t been good so far this season: 4 power-play goals against in the first two games. Detroit kills the penalty, keeping Ottawa at bay and unable to really set anything up. Detroit goes on the power play when Nick Cousins is sent off for holding the stick, and it was well deserved; Ottawa’s netminder had already played the puck outside the trapezoid without a call from the official. Larkin continues to be met by boos from the crowd every time he touches the puck, which has been often during this first Detroit power play. Ottawa kills the penalty, but Detroit quickly makes a move, and Dylan Larkin puts the Red Wings up 2-1. This is Detroit’s first lead of the season. The crowd cheered when Larkin scored. Andrew Copp takes a high-sticking penalty, and Detroit is back on the PK, but Detroit kills it off. The period ends Detroit 2-1.

Goals and Hostilities

The period starts, and within the first minute, Detroit goes on the power play. Larkin almost scored his second goal on this power play but missed the net. But Viktor Arvidsson, with his second power-play goal of the season, puts Detroit up by 2, off assists from Larkin and Raymond. The Red Wings have outshot Ottawa all game. Justin Faulk, with his first goal of the season on a nice falling-down shot, puts Detroit up 4-1, with Wallinder picking up his first NHL point on the assist. The Red Wings are going back on the penalty kill after Anton Johansson goes to the box for a holding penalty, which results in an Ottawa goal by Drake Batherson. 4-2 Detroit.

Tempers Boil Over Late in the Second

Ottawa has finally found their groove and has started putting some shots on net, but Detroit is still outplaying them and setting the pace. Ottawa has clearly stepped up defensively in this second half of the period. Larkin gets into a little scrum after the play ended; nothing extreme, but nice to see our former captain have some fight in him. This second period has had a lot more physicality than the first. These divisional rivals usually play very physically against one another. Batherson takes a penalty and sends Detroit back on the power play, which is killed by Ottawa. The period ends. Larkin didn’t like a hit on DeBrincat and went after Ridly Greig. Alex DeBrincat starts to fight Shane Pinto, but it doesn’t come to fruition. This came after Thomas Chabot took a cheap shot on DeBrincat. Finnie and Ben Chiarot took part in the festivities as well. Nick Cousins had words to say to Larkin as Larkin exited the ice. Per the broadcast, Cousins made a comment about Larkin no longer wearing the C on his chest, clearly stirring the pot.

Hold the Line

The Red Wings come out fist-bumping Mickey Redmond as they take the ice for the final period. Due to the after-period fights, Ottawa starts the third period on the power play. Larkin is in the box. Detroit kills the penalty. Even though we started the period on the penalty kill, no one is complaining; that kill is the result of a team sticking up for each other, and nobody can be mad at that. It may seem unimportant, but it is a good sign, and I’ll take that in any game. Wallinder has played a decent game; up to this point, I’ve only seen a couple of defensive mistakes, but nothing serious. The Wings go back on the power play with 13:40 to go in the game. Michael Rasmussen goes off the ice favoring a leg after taking a shot to the knee; he smashes his stick once he gets back on the bench.

Ottawa Pushes, DeBrincat Closes It

William Eklund off an acute angle makes it a one-goal game. Now we have a hockey game; both teams are noticeably playing faster in these last ten minutes of the game. At this point in the game, the booing when Larkin has the puck has all but stopped. When it comes down to it, the fans are upset with Larkin, but with how he has played tonight, how could you not root for him right now? Keegan Kolesar goes to the box for a tripping penalty that should not have been called, especially after several missed calls against Ottawa during this game. Ottawa is on the power play with “Refs you suck” chants coming from the crowd. With 9 seconds to go on the power play, Ottawa pulls their goaltender to make it 6-on-4. Ottawa fumbles the faceoff, and once the penalty expires it is 6-on-5 with Ottawa’s net still empty. Detroit goes on the power play, from a Batherson penalty, with less than two minutes in the game; Ottawa pulls their goalie again, and DeBrincat sends it home for his second goal of the night. Detroit wins 5-3 at home.

That empty-netter carried one more piece of history with it. Justin Faulk came into the night with 498 career points; his goal in the second was No. 499, and his assist on DeBrincat’s clincher was the 500th of his career.