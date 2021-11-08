Dylan Larkin sheds some light on why he was away from Detroit Red Wings

After not playing since Oct. 30 because of personal matters, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup on Sunday.

Following the Red Wings 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Larkin spoke to the media and though he would not go into detail, he explained why he was out of action for the last week.

“It was a tough week for me personally,” Larkin said. “I had to be home for a family emergency and had to be with my family. It’s a private matter that I hope everyone can expect my and myself’s privacy right now, during this tough time.”

Honestly, we are just glad to see Larkin back with his teammates!